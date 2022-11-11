New Rambo Movie Will Have John Pass The Torch

Sylvester Stallone recently confirmed that the new Rambo Movie Sequel will have the character pass the torch to a younger successor. Rambo first premiered in the movie First Blood in 1972 and starred Sylvester Stallone in the titular role of John Rambo. Since the first film, there have been four other feature-length films and even one animated TV series. The plot of each Rambo film is slightly different but usually hits similar beats. The series revolves around an ex-special forces operative named John Rambo who serves as his very own one-man army. So much so that his name has become shorthand for someone who is extremely badass.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sylvester Stallone confirmed that the new Rambo film will feature the character passing the torch. We initially thought that the new Rambo movie was going to be a prequel; however, it now seems that the project will be a “passing the torch” sequel. Stallone confirmed this in the interview and said that the studio wants to do a modern-day tale. We know almost nothing about the film but we will likely get more details in the coming months. You can see the full quote from Sylvester Stallone below:

“I think it’s going to happen. I wanted to do it like a Ken Burns documentary on Vietnam, where you drop young Rambo in there and he’s this outgoing guy, football captain, and then you see why he becomes Rambo. But what they want to do is a modern-day story where I pass the torch. That’s getting close.”

I actually dig the prequel idea more than the direction they’re going with. I think seeing Rambo becoming Rambo is a very interesting story. Now, that’s not to say that the “passing the torch” story isn’t a good idea, because I feel that has merit as well. I just would have preferred the prequel more. It’ll be interesting to see who they choose as Rambo’s successor, both the actor and the character. The most likely choice would be Rambo’s son, but we’ll have to wait and see where they go with it. I also think Taron Egerton would be a dynamite Rambo jr. I remain cautiously optimistic about the new Rambo and eagerly await any news regarding the film.

