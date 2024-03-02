The Crow Reboot: Feathered Out or Forever a Fashion Faux Pas?

Remember Brandon Lee’s iconic goth look in “The Crow“? Yeah, the one with the dark makeup, the slicked-back hair, and the eyeliner so sharp it could cut kryptonite. Well, get ready for a reboot, and buckle up, because the new Crow’s look is raising eyebrows faster than a surprised owl.

The New Crow: Ripped, Tattooed, and Confusing?

Director Rupert Sanders is at the helm of this reboot, and he’s chosen Bill Skarsgard, the creepy dude from “It,” to play the vengeful Eric Draven. But here’s the thing: Skarsgard’s Crow looks… different. We’re talking ripped abs, a whole sleeve of tattoos, and a vibe that’s more “emo rockstar” than “grieving widower.”

Fans Divided: Is This The Crow We Deserve?

The internet, as always, is having a field day. Some folks are digging the fresh take, praising Skarsgard’s intensity and the film’s darker aesthetic. Others are clutching their pearls, claiming the new Crow looks like a knock-off version of Jared Leto’s Joker (oof, that’s a burn).

Sanders claims he wanted to create a Crow that resonates with modern audiences. He says the tattoos represent Draven’s inner turmoil and the ripped bod reflects his physical transformation after death.

But is it too much?

Maybe. The “Crow Look” was always about more than just makeup and ripped clothes. It was a symbol of loss, anger, and a yearning for justice. It remains to be seen if Skarsgard’s Crow can capture that essence while rocking a gym membership and a sleeve of ink.

Should You Watch the Reboot?

That’s up to you, fam. If you’re open to a reimagining, give it a shot. But if the original “Crow Look” is sacred to you, this reboot might leave you feeling more “meh” than “wow.”

One thing’s for sure: the debate over the new Crow’s look is sure to continue. Whether you love it, hate it, or are just plain confused, there’s no denying that this reboot is generating some serious buzz.

Source: Geek Tyrant