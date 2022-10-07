First Trailer Releases For The Super Mario Bros. Movie

It’s finally here! The first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie dropped at New York Comic Con 2022. The upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to release on April 7th, 2023 from Nintendo and Illumination. The star-studded cast features the voice talents of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, and Kevin Michael Richardson. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic will direct the amination with Matthew Fogel penning the script. We got the first teaser poster yesterday and today we got our first look at the upcoming film.

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has dropped at New York City Comic Con 2022. The teaser features Bowser in all his glory as well as our first taste of Chris Pratt as Mario. We also get the movie’s title which will be The Super Mario Bros. Movie. A bit of a mouth full for sure, but it gets the point across. The trailer showcases a few worlds like the Mushroom Kingdom, but it mainly introduces fans to the world in which the movie will take place. You can see the full trailer below:

This trailer blew me away. The beginning with King Koopa sacking the Penguin Kingdom not only looks great, but it is very well executed. The jokes land and the animation is stunning. Sure, nostalgia will help propel this movie forward, but it’s the story and the characters that will make it something special. I know it’s only the first teaser trailer, but I think Universal, Illumination, and Nintendo have a hit on their hands. We are sure to see more from the movie in the coming months but as far as first looks go, I don’t think they could have done any better. You can catch The Super Mario Bros. Movie. when it hits theaters on April 7th, 2023.