Jeff Loveness To Write ‘The Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’

Marvel Studios has tapped Jeff Loveness to write Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Marvel recently announced Avengers: The Kang Dynasty at San Diego Comic-Con to the delight of fans everywhere. The next Avengers epic is sure to thrill all and will feature a new line-up of superheroes. While we don’t know what the line-up will look like yet, we do know they will be facing off with the mega threat known as Kang The Conqueror. Kang was originally introduced in Loki as “He Who Remains” and was played by Jonathan Majors. We also know that Kang will play a part in the upcoming film, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

According to Deadline, Jeff Loveness will write the screenplay for the 2025 film, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Loveness also penned Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania as well as 6 episodes of Rick and Morty. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be a massive spectacle no doubt and will be directed by Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director, Destin Daniel Cretton. The film will release on May 2, 2025, and will be near the end of Phase 6. Marvel likes to keep things in-house so it’s no surprise they are asking both Loveness and Cretton to join the project. Marvel is being secretive about the film, but that’s normal behavior for the powerhouse studio.

I think Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is coming along nicely. They hired two Marvel alumni that have already proved what they can do. Even though Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is still waiting release, it’s fair to say Marvel is happy with the script Loveness wrote. The film is still 3 years out but I’m already excited about it. After Avengers: Endgame I thought Marvel would transition to something different like The Thunderbolts and maybe a Young Avengers movie. But it’s awesome they are bringing the Avengers back.

I want to see what the Avengers team line-up will look like for The Kang Dynasty. I’m guessing Anthony Mackie’s Captain America will lead the team and newer characters like Shang Chi and Ms. Marvel might join. Maybe Thor might even come back. Who knows? It’s anyone’s guess at this point. You can catch Avengers: The Kang Dynasty when it hits theaters on May 2, 2025.

Source: Deadline