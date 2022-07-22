Reported Marvel Trademarks Could Hint At Future MCU Projects

Marvel has reportedly registered several trademarks that could hint at MCU Phase 5 and beyond. The MCU began in 2008 with Iron Man and has grown exponentially since then. Marvel’s Phase four has already kicked off with the release of Black Widow, but it’s far from over. Films such as Fantastic Four, The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are also on the horizon. And the Marvel train isn’t slowing down any time soon.

Thanks to Marvel Crave on Twitter, we may know the title of several future MCU projects. Reportedly, Marvel has registered trademarks for several properties. Which include: Avengers: Secret Wars, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Captain America: New World Order, Multiverse Saga and Thunderbolts. This may be a sign of things to come for Phase 5. If this report is to be believed, Marvel is ramping up to some truly epic storylines. You can see the full Tweet quote below:

Marvel Studios has reportedly registered trademarks: "Avengers: Secret Wars"

"Avengers: The Kang Dynasty"

"Captain America: New World Order"

"Multiverse Saga"

"Thunderbolts" pic.twitter.com/R15k0nwCnD — Marvel Crave (@MarvelCrave) July 22, 2022

It’s worth noting that just because Marvel registered the trademark for a property, that doesn’t necessarily mean the project is happening. A lot can happen from a film or series conception to its development. That being said, these titles are very interesting. They hint that Kang will be a big threat moving forward and we will get to see Anthony Mackie’s Captain America in action yet again. Secret Wars also hints at the Beyonder and Battleword. Two topics that are near and dear to many comic fans’ hearts. Thunderbolts is the least surprising of the supposed projects because the MCU has laid the groundwork for them for quite some time. I have no clue what the Multiverse Saga will entail. Since the multiverse was a huge part of Phase Four so far, it makes sense that we would explore it more moving forward. With all that being said, it’s an exciting time to be a fan of the MCU and we can’t wait to see what comes next.

