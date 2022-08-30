Rumor: Penn Badgley In Talks To Star As Mister Fantastic In MCU’s ‘Fantastic Four’

Penn Badgley is rumored to be in talks for the role of Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic in Marvel Studio’s Fantastic Four. The rumor mill has been working overtime as fans fervently discuss the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot online. Names are being thrown around for various roles in the film, but none is so highly talked about than who is going to play Mister Fantastic. John Krasinski stepped into the role for a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; however, rumors say that he won’t reprise the role in the upcoming reboot. The question now on every fan’s mind is: who is going to play Mister Fantastic?

We recently reported that Wandavision’s Matt Shakman is in talks to direct the upcoming MCU project, Fantastic Four. While nothing is set in stone, fans seem to be happy with the rumor and are now focused on the cast. With more rumors swirling that the cast of Fantastic Four will be announced at the D23 Expo on September 9th, fans and outlets everywhere await any news on the project. Fantastic Four is set for release on July 19th, 2024, and with the date ever approaching we’re bound to get some official report from Marvel in the coming months.

According to the Marvelvision Podcast, Marvel Studios is speaking with Penn Badgley for the role of Reed Richards in Fantastic Four. Best known for his work on Gossip Girl, Badgley is an up-and-coming actor with over thirty acting credits to his name. If the rumor is to be believed, this role would be huge for Badgley and would likely launch his career to new heights. It would also mean that Marvel is looking to cast a younger Fantastic Four, which would give them time to develop and grow the characters much as they did with Spider-Man.

I for one wanted John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in the roles of Mister Fantastic and The Invisible Woman. I think they would have crushed it and would have brought a certain gravitas to the roles. Don’t get me wrong, Penn Badgley is a fine actor, but he’s not who I think of when I think of Reed Richards. Krasinski crushed it in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and I was hoping he would be the choice moving forward. Apparently, that is not the case and Marvel is still on the hunt for their new Reed Richards. If the rumors are to be believed, Penn Badgley is the heavy favorite and Marvel is seriously eyeing him for the role. We’ll have to wait a bit longer until D23, but hopefully, we get some Fantastic Four cast news there. You catch Fantastic Four in theaters on July 19th, 2024.

Source: Marvelvision Podcast