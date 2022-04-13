Chicago: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness Advance Screening

Hey Chicago! Did you want to see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, starring Benedict Cumberbatch? Would you like to see it early and free? Here’s your chance to attend the free advance screening of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Hurry and grab your passes while they last! All passes are on a first-come, first-serve basis. (Early arrival is advised.)
How To Get Your Pass:
Screening Details:
Downtown Chicago, IL
Wednesday, May 4th
7:00 PM CST
About Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness:
In Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.
Director: Sam Raimi
Writer(s): Michael Waldron
Stars: Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams
Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness will be in theaters Friday, May 6th, 2022.