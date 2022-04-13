Chicago: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness Advance Screening

Hey Chicago! Did you want to see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, starring Benedict Cumberbatch? Would you like to see it early and free? Here’s your chance to attend the free advance screening of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Hurry and grab your passes while they last! All passes are on a first-come, first-serve basis. (Early arrival is advised.)

(L-R): Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez in Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

How To Get Your Pass:

Click Here To Claim Your Pass

Screening Details:

Downtown Chicago, IL
Wednesday, May 4th
7:00 PM CST

About Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness:

In Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness Trailer:

Director: Sam Raimi
Writer(s): Michael Waldron
Stars: Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams
Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness will be in theaters Friday, May 6th, 2022. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

