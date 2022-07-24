Marvel Studios Confirms Several Upcoming Projects

Sean O'Donnell

Marvel Studios has confirmed several upcoming projects including The Thunderbolts, The Multiverse Saga, Avengers: Secret Wars, Avengers: Kang Dynasty, Fantastic Four, Daredevil: Born Again, Secret Invasion, and Captain America: New World Order. Marvel set the San Diego Comic-Con Hall H on fire with their announcement, which details the rest of the MCU’s Phase 4 and Phase 5. Fans have been waiting a long time for this news regarding future projects and Marvel did not disappoint.

Marvel Studios began with Iron Man in 2008 and since then, has become one of the most successful franchises on the planet. After the success of Avengers: Endgame, many fans wondered what major comic book storylines Marvel would tackle next. Rumors and conjectures spread like wildfire. However, now that we officially know the upcoming slate of films, it’s beyond anything fans could have dreamed of.

Marvel Studios took the stage in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con and seemingly set it on fire. They announced many new projects like The Thunderbolts, The Multiverse Saga, Avengers: Secret Wars, Avengers: Kang Dynasty, Fantastic Four, Daredevil: Born Again, Secret Invasion, and Captain America: New World Order. As well as a few already confirmed projects such as Blade, Ironheart, Loki Season 2, Echo, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Along with the announcement, they also attached release dates for each project.  You can see the official announcements and their release dates from their official Twitter account below:

This news is beyond amazing. We’ve all been wondering where Marvel would take us next; the answer is everywhere we’ve ever wanted to go. Thunderbolts, two new Avengers movies, and a slew of other series and projects, not to mention the freaking Fantastic Four! I feel like Charlie Bucket when he found the golden ticket in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. More details about the upcoming projects are sure to abound in the coming months, but for now, let’s just bask in the awesomeness that is Marvel. They continually surpass expectations and give fans exactly what they need. For real, it’s like a comic book nerds’ dream. The only drawback is that we do have to wait a while until most of these projects come out, but boy will it be worth the wait. If you’re in the mood for some Marvel action you can catch Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters now.

 

Source: Marvel Via Twitter

