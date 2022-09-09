Disney D23: First Look At ALL The New Disney Films and Disney+ Series

Disney has announced a ton of upcoming projects at the Disney D23 Expo and dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to Hocus Pocus. Disney has been making quality family films for decades and they are responsible for some all-time classics. The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, and Aladdin are all on that list and there are dozens more. They are at the top of their game and they do not appear to be slowing down any time soon. The future looks bright for the “House of Mouse” as they have several upcoming projects slated for release in the years to come.

Disney announced at D23 that they have a slew of new feature films slated for release. Some we already knew about while some were a surprise. Films and series such as The Little Mermaid, Mufasa: The Lion King, Snow White, Peter Pan & Wendy, Disenchanted, The Haunted Mansion, Wish, Hocus Pocus 2, and Iwaju are all coming to a theater or streaming to you within the next few years. We’ve got some details and cast announcements as well as some first-look trailers. The Little Mermaid is slated for release on May 26th, 2024, Hocus Pocus 2 is set for September 30, 2022, Disenchanted comes out on November 24, 2022, and most all other projects have tentative 2023 and 2024 release dates. You can see the official Twitter announcements for the films and series below as well as the trailers for Hocus Pocus 2 and Disenchanted:

Just revealed at #D23Expo ✨ Check out the new poster for #PeterPanandWendy. Streaming in 2023 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/sYk42QIfyi — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022

Disney’s Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, releasing 2024. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/UkAVXQq5Kb — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022

Mufasa: The Lion King. 2024. pic.twitter.com/IkPMk6IDGR — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022

Out of the sea, wish I could be… part of that world. Disney's The Little Mermaid is coming to theaters May 26, 2023. pic.twitter.com/lUw5BmYRK5 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022

The #HauntedMansion first footage looked great. The cast is huge including @lakeithlakeith Owen Wilson and my personal favorite @rosariodawson. And they brought out a special guest too. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/B9ecP4s2Dv — Emmanuel (E-Man) Noisette – #RecastTChalla (@EmansReviews) September 9, 2022

Journey into a futuristic version of Lagos, Nigeria with this FIRST LOOK of Disney Animation and Kugali’s Iwájú! The all-new Original series streams on #DisneyPlus in 2023. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/IecNdnG6P0 — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 10, 2022

Walt Disney Animation Studios revealed a FIRST LOOK at “Wish,” their all-new animated feature film that explores how the iconic wishing star came to be. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/RMBnsPaV72 — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) September 10, 2022

Disney knocks it out of the park again and again with their animated and live-action movies. Each one is usually box office gold and fans can’t get enough of them. Disney is basically printing money at this point and I’m buying what they’re selling. Hocus Pocus 2 is a no-brainer for Disney and fans of the original film will be thrilled about the sequel. The Little Mermaid is going to be a smash hit just like all the other live-action adaptations of Disney animated classics. Disenchanted looks as charming as the first. All and all Disney is the king of family entertainment and they will be for the foreseeable future. They have the properties everyone loves and they continually produce quality films. The future looks great for fans of all the Disney properties and hopefully, the films live up to all the hype. You can catch The Little Mermaid on May 26th, 2023, Hocus Pocus 2 on September 30, 2022, and Disenchanted on November 24, 2022.