First Look At New ‘Ashoka’ Image From Disney D23

Disney D23 has given us our first look at the titular heroine in the upcoming Disney Plus series, Ashoka. The character of Ahsoka Tano was first introduced in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars . Rosario Dawson stepped into the role for a guest spot on both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Ahsoka Tano has been a fan-favorite character ever since her debut as an apprentice to Anakin Skywalker. Since that time her popularity has skyrocketed to new heights.

Thanks to the Ashoka panel from D23, we have our first look at Rosario Dawson from the upcoming Disney Plus show. The image is pretty clear and we can clearly see the heroine wielding her iconic white lightsaber. Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau are the brains behind Ashoka and the project could not be in better hands. Dave Filoni was the one who created the character so having him at the helm should make fans breathe easy knowing that he will treat the character with the utmost respect. You can see a few images from the D23 panel in a tweet below:

The #StarWars "Money Team" of Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau are on stage talking about #Ahsoka. We've got a cool new image of the heroine. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/Qy43iQNSV7 — Emmanuel (E-Man) Noisette – #RecastTChalla (@EmansReviews) September 10, 2022

This show is going to be amazing. With Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau at the helm, it is sure to be incredible. As for the image, it looks cool, but we’ve already seen Dawson in action before. So, it’s really nothing groundbreaking. That being said, I could not be more excited about this series. As a huge fan of Clone Wars and Rebels (along with every other property Star Wars has to offer), I can’t wait to see where they take Ashoka Tano next. I know she’s not proper Jedi but her path is interesting.

Ahsoka’s decision to forego the order makes her more interesting I think. She does her own thing and always has. Knowing that Hayden Christensen is coming back also gets me stoked for the show. I can’t wait to see him and Dawson together in live-action. It’s sure to be a nerdgasm of the highest degree. Sadly, Ashoka doesn’t have a release date but we should learn more about the project in the next year or so.