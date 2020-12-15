Disney Announces 60+ Upcoming Films And Shows

Soumya Jain Leave a comment

Every year, Disney holds an Investor’s Day to announce its fiscal information and future plans. This year’s Investor’s Day was held on December 10 and was a lot of fun! The Studios announced a huge list of upcoming films and shows from Lucasfilm, Marvel, PIXAR and many more. Click to view the full Investors’ Day presentation.

Check out the full list below-

Lucasfilm

  1. Ahsoka
  2. Rangers of the New Republic
  3. Andor
  4. Obi-Wan Kenobi
  5. The Bad Batch
  6. Star Wars: Visions
  7. Lando
  8. The Acolyte
  9. A Droid Story
  10. Willow

Marvel

  1. WandaVision
  2. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
  3. Loki
  4. What If…?
  5. Ms. Marvel
  6. Hawkeye
  7. She-Hulk
  8. Moon Knight
  9. Secret Invasion
  10. Ironheart
  11. Armor Wars
  12. Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
  13. I Am Groot

PIXAR

  1. Inside Pixar
  2. Soul
  3. Burrow
  4. Pixar Popcorn
  5. Dug Days
  6. Cars
  7. Win or Lose

Disney

  1. Hocus Pocus 2
  2. Three Men and a Baby
  3. Safety
  4. The Keanon Lowe project
  5. Greek Freak
  6. The Chris Paul Project
  7. Flora & Ulysses
  8. Cheaper by the Dozen
  9. Diary of a Wimpy Kid
  10. The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild
  11. Night at the Museum
  12. Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers
  13. Pinocchio
  14. Peter Pan & Wendy
  15. Disenchanted
  16. Sister Act 3

Walt Disney Animation Studios

  1. Raya and the Last Dragon
  2. Baymax
  3. Zootopia+
  4. Iwájú
  5. Tiana
  6. Moana, The Series

National Geographic

  1. Cousteau
  2. Genius: Martin Luther King, Jr.
  3. Secrets of the Whales
  4. A Real Bug’s Life
  5. America the Beautiful
  6. Limitless With Chris Hemsworth
  7. Welcome to Earth (working title)

Walt Disney Television

  1. The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
  2. Big Shot
  3. The Mysterious Benedict Society
  4. Turner & Hooch

Disney also announced a price hike in its cost of subscription. The subscription fee will be increased by $1 and will soon be available for $7.99/month in USA.

I am really excited for the Marvel films, especially Loki! What about you?

Now we can add this huge catalogue to our list of reasons why we want 2020 to end as soon as possible.

[Source: Deadline]

Comment with Facebook

About Soumya Jain

Soumya is a high school student who binge-watches movies on a regular basis and loves to engage in book clubs and movie marathons. She also wishes that she was born in the 80s.

View all posts by Soumya Jain

You may like these posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *