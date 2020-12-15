Disney Announces 60+ Upcoming Films And Shows

Every year, Disney holds an Investor’s Day to announce its fiscal information and future plans. This year’s Investor’s Day was held on December 10 and was a lot of fun! The Studios announced a huge list of upcoming films and shows from Lucasfilm, Marvel, PIXAR and many more. Click to view the full Investors’ Day presentation.

Check out the full list below-

Lucasfilm

Ahsoka Rangers of the New Republic Andor Obi-Wan Kenobi The Bad Batch Star Wars: Visions Lando The Acolyte A Droid Story Willow

Marvel

PIXAR

Inside Pixar Soul Burrow Pixar Popcorn Dug Days Cars Win or Lose

Disney

Hocus Pocus 2 Three Men and a Baby Safety The Keanon Lowe project Greek Freak The Chris Paul Project Flora & Ulysses Cheaper by the Dozen Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild Night at the Museum Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers Pinocchio Peter Pan & Wendy Disenchanted Sister Act 3

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Raya and the Last Dragon Baymax Zootopia+ Iwájú Tiana Moana, The Series

National Geographic

Cousteau Genius: Martin Luther King, Jr. Secrets of the Whales A Real Bug’s Life America the Beautiful Limitless With Chris Hemsworth Welcome to Earth (working title)

Walt Disney Television

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Big Shot The Mysterious Benedict Society Turner & Hooch

Disney also announced a price hike in its cost of subscription. The subscription fee will be increased by $1 and will soon be available for $7.99/month in USA.

I am really excited for the Marvel films, especially Loki! What about you?

Now we can add this huge catalogue to our list of reasons why we want 2020 to end as soon as possible.

[Source: Deadline]