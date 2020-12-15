Disney Announces 60+ Upcoming Films And Shows

Every year, Disney holds an Investor’s Day to announce its fiscal information and future plans. This year’s Investor’s Day was held on December 10 and was a lot of fun! The Studios announced a huge list of upcoming films and shows from Lucasfilm, Marvel, PIXAR and many more. Click to view the full Investors’ Day presentation.
Check out the full list below-
Lucasfilm
- Ahsoka
- Rangers of the New Republic
- Andor
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- The Bad Batch
- Star Wars: Visions
- Lando
- The Acolyte
- A Droid Story
- Willow
Marvel
- WandaVision
- The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
- Loki
- What If…?
- Ms. Marvel
- Hawkeye
- She-Hulk
- Moon Knight
- Secret Invasion
- Ironheart
- Armor Wars
- Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
- I Am Groot
PIXAR
- Inside Pixar
- Soul
- Burrow
- Pixar Popcorn
- Dug Days
- Cars
- Win or Lose
Disney
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Three Men and a Baby
- Safety
- The Keanon Lowe project
- Greek Freak
- The Chris Paul Project
- Flora & Ulysses
- Cheaper by the Dozen
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild
- Night at the Museum
- Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers
- Pinocchio
- Peter Pan & Wendy
- Disenchanted
- Sister Act 3
Walt Disney Animation Studios
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Baymax
- Zootopia+
- Iwájú
- Tiana
- Moana, The Series
National Geographic
- Cousteau
- Genius: Martin Luther King, Jr.
- Secrets of the Whales
- A Real Bug’s Life
- America the Beautiful
- Limitless With Chris Hemsworth
- Welcome to Earth (working title)
Walt Disney Television
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
- Big Shot
- The Mysterious Benedict Society
- Turner & Hooch
Disney also announced a price hike in its cost of subscription. The subscription fee will be increased by $1 and will soon be available for $7.99/month in USA.
I am really excited for the Marvel films, especially Loki! What about you?
Now we can add this huge catalogue to our list of reasons why we want 2020 to end as soon as possible.
[Source: Deadline]