First Secret Invasion Trailer From Marvel Studios At Disney D23

Marvel Studios recently released the first trailer for Secret Invasion at D23. Secret Invasion is an upcoming Disney Plus series starring Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Emilia Clarke. The series centers around Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) who is trying to try to stop the Skrulls who have infiltrated the highest spheres of the Marvel Universe. Secret Invasion has the feel of a spy thriller and is based on one of the most iconic Marvel comic book storylines of all time.

In the comics, Secret Invasion was a crossover event that shook the very foundation of the Marvel Universe. A race of shape-shifting aliens called the Skrulls secretly infiltrate the Earth. The Skrulls infiltrate every form of government and even infiltrate the Avengers team. No one could be trusted and relationships were broken as a result of the strain of that mistrust. Marvel Studios first introduces us to the Skrulls in Captain Marvel; however, their characterizations are different from the comics. The Skrulls in Captain Marvel are refugees rather and are not a hostile invasion force. Secret Invasion looks like it will stick to the comic book storyline and will finally make the Skrulls a real threat. Nick Fury will not know who to trust and fans are in for a lot of great surprises as we will no doubt see.

Marvel is releasing the first trailer for the upcoming Disney Plus series, Secret Invasion, At the D23 Expo. The trailer features Nick Fury as he navigates a world of subterfuge and secrecy. The Skrulls are replacing people and Nick Fury and Talos are the only things standing in their way. The Disney+ series looks dark and the tone is quite ominous in the trailer. sThere’s possibly some fan-favorite Marvel characters who have been Skrulls from the beginning. We just don’t know and that’s what will make the series so enthralling.

You can watch the first trailer for Secret Invasion below:

The trailer looks great and extremely dark for a Marvel series. Don’t get me wrong, I think it totally fits with the tone, but it’s reminiscent of a Jason Bourne style spy-thriller. I find it interesting that no major Marvel characters were present in the trailer. The idea that our favorite heroes are really Skrulls is intriguing and a bit terrifying. Maybe there will be a cameo or two, but for now, it looks like it’s going to be the Nick Fury show. Which is good in a way. He’s been a side character in every movie or show, so it’s about time he got his own show. Hopefully, the show will be as good as we hope and lives up to the hype. You can catch Secret Invasion when it hits Disney Plus in Spring 2023.