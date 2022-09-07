Dan Lin Is Not Going To Head Up DC Films And Television

According to a new report, Dan Lin will not be the future president of DC Films and Television after all. On August 27th of this year, we reported that Producer Dan Lin was in talks to head up DC’s film and television division. This news came right in the middle of Warner Bros. Discovery’s “reshuffling” and shortly after reports surfaced that current President Walter Hamada almost quit after the cancellation of Batgirl. Things have been looking bleak for Warner Bros. Discovery as of late, and it doesn’t appear that things are going to get better any time soon.

Warner Bros. Discovery is currently going through some significant changes and DC Films is suffering from it. Several projects have been slowed or delayed, and as we mentioned before, the $90 million Batgirl was outright canceled. No one seems to know what the future looks like for DC films, but from what we know, several movies are still coming out. Black Adam is set for release later this year with both Shazam and Aquaman sequels slated for early next year. For now, Walter Hamada is still president of DC Films, but CEO David Zaslav and Warner Bros Discovery seem to be looking for a suitable replacement.

Deadline is reporting that Dan Lin will not lead DC Films into the future. Some reports indicate that Lin rejected the offer from Warner Bros. Discovery, while others say that it went down a different way. For now, Lin is staying with his Rideback company. Reports also say that Warner Bros. Discovery is still looking for a big name to fill the top slot at DC films. We don’t know who that is and what that looks like, but we’ll likely get some reports in the near future.

It may just be me, but this isn’t a terrible loss for DC Films. Sure, Lin is a fine producer with several good films under his belt, but was he really going to be DC’s answer to Kevin Feige? Probably not. What’s more likely is Warner Bros. Discovery is going to find a big shot to fill the slot and they will probably be a figurehead. I have a feeling, and this is just my opinion, that CEO David Zaslav is going to have a huge role when it comes to DC Films moving forward. And that’s not a good thing. In the past few months, he’s incited chaos over at Warner Bros. Discovery with questionable decisions. The choice to shelve Batgirl was insane. The optics looked terrible, but he didn’t seem to care. He took the tax right off and kept rolling. Maybe I’m being too hard on the guy, but I have been covering the decline of Warner Bros. for the past few weeks and it’s getting to be a chore. Maybe Warner Bros. can turn things around. But for now, they just seem to be slipping further down the rabbit hole.

Source: Deadline