Producer Dan Lin Is In Talks To Take Control Of DC Films And Television For Warner Bros.

According to a new report, Producer Dan Lin is in talks to be DC Films’ next head honcho. Warner Bros. and DC Films have been in the midst of a major reshuffling since they merged with Discovery back on April 8, 2022. The entire slate of DCEU films is seemingly up in the air and fans of the beloved comics properties are rightly concerned. Several projects have slowed production and Batgirl was outright shelved. Warner Bros. Discovery appears to be in a state of chaos but there might be light at the end of the tunnel.

In early August, Warner Bros. shocked fans when it canceled the nearly $90 film Batgirl. Early reports claimed that it was because the film was irredeemable; however, Batgirl’s directors claim it was a political move and the company was just trying to save a few bucks. We know that President of DC Films Walter Hamada almost quit due to the canceling of Batgirl, but he agreed to stay on until Black Adam is released on October 21st, 2022. Whatever the case, Batgirl is a symptom of a bigger problem. Warner Bros. apparent “reset” of the DCEU is nothing short of barely controlled chaos. Every day we get more reports and everyday fans lose hope. Something has to change and it better happen fast.

Change might be on the horizon for DC Films. The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that producer Dan Lin is in talks to take control of DC Film and television properties. Lin will report directly to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and would replace current president Walter Hamada. Sources say that Hamada would transition out of the role to make way for Lin. No official offer or report has been made yet but THR sources say that Warner Bros. has discussed salary with Lin. Warner Bros. has been looking for their very own Kevin Feige (who oversees everything at Marvel Studios) for a while. The exhaustive search may be at an end if Lin turns out to be the person Warner Bros. Discovery is looking for.

Dan Lin is a prolific producer with many quality films under his belt. The Lego Movie, The Lego Batman Movie, Aladdin, and Kong Vs. Godzilla were all big hits. That being what it is, he also has a ton of projects in the hopper. I don’t know exactly how to feel about this report. On one side, Lin’s resume is very impressive. On the other side, this isn’t a job for the faint of heart. Lin will be under the microscope both by fans and Warner Bros. He will be expected to get the DCEU back on the right track. That’s no easy feat. As I previously stated, DC Films is in a state of chaos right now. Maybe hiring Lin would help mitigate some damage and transition them into a brighter future. But that remains to be seen. For now, I hope Warner Bros. and DC Films can get their act together and soon. Because as a fan of DC Comics, I’m losing hope.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter