Shuma Gorath history with Doctor Strange

Shuma Gorath is set to make his appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but for now let’s take a look at the history of Shuma Gorath and see how he will tie into the film. Shuma Gorath is a demon, an ancient being and a many angled one. To date Shuma Gorath already rules multiple dimensions and realities in the multiverse to this date. He is a member of a race of beings Marvel refers to as the Many-Angled Ones. Marvel also refers to these beings as the Great Old Ones, or the Elder Beings. The Many-Angled Ones are demons and actually predate the Marvel universe as we know it. Shuma-Gorath’s abilities make him one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe.

As a power of Chaos, Shuma Gorath has an incredible ability to dominate and control the minds of beings around him. Shuma Gorath can even stretch this ability as far as controlling the minds of beings in other dimensions. His supernatural abilities also grant him omnipotence. The form that we see is just the form in which we can perceive him in this dimension, similar to how in the comics Galactus looks like a man to humans but on other planets he appears in their image.

Remember how Doctor Strange knocked Spiderman into his astral form in No Way Home? Shuma Gorath exists as pure thought. He is capable of manipulating the minds of beings across dimensions to his will. He constantly uses these abilities to try to gain entry to Earth. Now, the idea is that Doctor Strange is preventing threats from gaining access to our dimension. because he is capable of opening up portals to multiple dimensions and can also time travel.

In fact, he had already conquered Earth at some point in the past but was banished by a time-traveling sorcerer known as Sise-Neg.

