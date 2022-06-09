Marvel Releasing ONLY 3 deleted scenes for Doctor Strange Home Release

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is making its way to home release! The film opened to great excitement with Marvel fans and went on to do very well at the box office. Now that the movie is beginning to bow out of theaters, we can prepare for the home release! Marvel has released the details for the release and interestingly the movie will only release 3 deleted scenes. The titles for the scenes are:

Deleted Scenes

A Great Team – A journalist questions Doctor Strange’s integrity. Pizza Poppa – Bruce is relieved when Doctor Strange’s spell ends. It’s Not Permanent – Bruce tries to accuse Doctor Strange of being an imposter.



The movie was reported to have completed a large number of reshoots which left the cast confused about what was in the actual film and what wasn’t. With so much possibly left on the editing room floor fans have been curious to see how much Marvel would share the home release.

Other special features we will see with the home release are a few featurettes and a Gag reel from production:

Featurettes

Method to the Madness – Join various crew members and Marvel employees in interviews as they discuss their love of Sam Raimi and all the details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that make it quintessentially Raimi. Introducing America Chavez – In this short and fun profile piece, we’ll learn about America’s humble beginnings in the comics. We’ll meet Xochitl Gomez and discuss the complications her character’s unique power presents for the future of the MCU. Constructing the Multiverse – Writing a feature film for Marvel is no easy task. In this playful yet informative featurette, we’ll dive into the challenges that writer Michael Waldron faced in creating the twisting and turning story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.



Bloopers

Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Arrives on Digital June 22 and 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD July 26

Film Synopsis Journey into the unknown in Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. When the MCU unlocks the Multiverse, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) must enlist help from old and new allies as he traverses mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities in order to confront a surprising adversary.

Source: Marvel