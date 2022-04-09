Sam Raimi answers if Doctor Strange or Scarlet Witch More Powerful

Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch are without a doubt two of the most potent magical beings in the Marvel Universe. Doctor Strange has performed some utter jaw-dropping feats since his debut in the MCU, especially when using the Time Stone. The Scarlet Witch is being foretold in the ancient mystical book known as the Darkhold. Her power is infamous both in Marvel comics and in the MCU due to her seemingly limitless abilities.

Which of these two characters is stronger than the other? Doctor Strange or Scarlet Witch? Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi is asked this question by Fandango and offers an answer!

Wow. That’s a question I’ve been asking kids on the playground since third grade. Who is stronger, this character or that character? Well, I think Wanda’s magic, from Marvel lore, is more powerful than almost any of the other characters in this picture, but Doctor Strange has the knowledge of the mystic arts that Wanda doesn’t have, and he’s got the help of Kamar-Taj. If you were to pit them against each other, different altered versions of themselves … there could be a Doctor Strange out there that’s more powerful than our Wanda. Or there could be a Wanda out there who is more powerful than our Wanda here. So, because of these altered versions, it’s all a mixed bag of possibilities.

I love this answer and it’s really cool with how honest an answer he provides without answering the question. This is really exciting because we will undoubtedly see a few variants of Doctor Strange in the upcoming movie, but how many variants of Wanda will we see?

I can’t wait to see the playground conversations about this one in the comments. That’s all I have for this one…