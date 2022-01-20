IFC Films: See For Me Review

Sophie is a former skier who is now blind. She takes a job cat sitting for a woman in her gorgeous, isolated home. When thieves break in and try to crack a hidden safe in the house, Sophie must rely on a stranger on a new app she downloaded called “See For Me” to be her eyes and navigate her through the house to keep her out of sight and get her to safety. The premise of this movie was intriguing to me and seemed original. I can’t think of another movie with a similar plot. This made me very curious so I had to check it out.

THE GOOD

From the start you can tell that Sophie is very independent; determined to navigate through life without anyone’s help. She doesn’t want to be looked at as disabled and wants to do everything on her own. Maybe because she was an athlete before she became visually impaired. Skylar Davenport was excellent in this role. There were moments during the movie where I thought she really was blind because she played the part so well. Jessica Parker Kennedy also played her role as Kelly, the “See For Me” visual guide, well. I thought the acting was really good throughout. It also had a few different character backstories which were not overly explained but I liked that because it did not distract me from the main plot. There were some twists throughout the movie that I didn’t see coming and that made it more interesting to me and kept me intrigued to see what would happen next.

THE BAD

The reason and the main person responsible for the break in was pretty predictable but other than that I didn’t find any other issues with the movie.

This was an enjoyable watch and an entertaining thriller. Check out this IFC film See For Me on Amazon Prime Video or wherever you watch VOD.