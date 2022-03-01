Bruce Campbell FILMED for Multiverse of Madness

Bruce Campbell and Sam Raimi are two names we are used to seeing together. Bruce and Sam gave the world the Army of the Dead movies and TV show. Sam Raimi also is well known for directing the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man films which also have appearances from Bruce Campbell. Coming as a surprise we’re learning that Bruce filmed a scene for Multiverse of Madness! The news comes from Reddit:

Q: So… Doctor Strange 2? A: The deal with Doctor Strange is interesting. A majority of the film was reshot extensively, so I have no idea whats in there and what isn’t. I did a cool scene with a character thats been beloved for years, and… we’ll have to see what ends up in the movie. I don’t know if its still in there. Its a pretty cool part Q: Do you know the subreddit r/raimimemes? A: Yes haha… what a sight.

I don’t normally source reddit Q&A’s so take this with a grain of salt, but it seems totally plausible. I like the idea of Bruce appearing in the movie, especially if other rumors about the film are true.

