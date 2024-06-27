Captain America: Brave New World Budget News and Reshoots Details

Remember Captain America: Brave New World, the movie that was supposed to be here last summer? Yeah, well, let’s just say things got a little…complicated. The movie, directed by Julius Onah (who, by the way, directed the awesome Sundance film “Luce“), was originally supposed to be released in July 2024. But after some not-so-great test screenings and Marvel being, well, underwhelmed, things went sideways faster than a Thanos snap.

Reshoots Reshoots Reshoots

So, what happened? Apparently, Marvel wasn’t feeling the first cut, so they hit the brakes and called for a do-over. We’re talking major reshoots, folks. Extra filming? More like a whole new movie! They even brought in a new writer, Matthew Orton, to rewrite key scenes and add whole new characters. Sounds intense, right?

And speaking of intense, let’s talk about the budget. “Brave New World” already had a hefty price tag of $275 million before the reshoots began. But with all this extra filming, sources say the reshoots alone are costing Disney/Marvel a cool $75-100 million! That’s basically like making a whole new movie on top of the first one. Someone get Mickey Mouse a financial advisor, stat.

So What Does This Mean For The Movie?

So, the big question: is this Captain America movie gonna be a blockbuster or a box office bomb? Look, nobody knows for sure. Pushing a big-budget film like this back and then dumping it in February isn’t exactly a vote of confidence. And will audiences even care about a Captain America movie without Chris Evans? Only time will tell.

One thing’s for sure, though: February 14th just got a whole lot more patriotic (or maybe just red, white, and confused?). Will “Brave New World” be the perfect Valentine’s Day date movie? Let’s just say it depends on how much you and your boo like superheroes with a side of Hollywood drama.

So there you have it, folks. The inside scoop on Captain America: Brave New World. Will it be a soaring success or a crash landing? We’ll have to wait and see. But one thing’s for sure, this movie’s journey to the big screen has been wilder than a Falcon’s flight path. Stay tuned, because you know I’ll be here with the popcorn and the snark when it finally hits theaters.