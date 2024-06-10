Celebrating 90 Years of Donald Duck: Disney’s Global Celebration

Today, The Walt Disney Company launched a global celebration for the 90th anniversary of Donald Duck. The festivities began with an exclusive first look on Good Morning America, showcasing new Donald Duck-inspired products and a surprise in-studio party for Donald himself. This company-wide campaign promises months of feathered festivities and exciting moments from various Disney sectors, including Walt Disney Animation Studios, consumer products, Disney parks, and more.

New Products and Merchandise Galore

The Good Morning America segment highlighted over 70 Donald Duck-themed products from more than 20 licensees, featuring popular brands like American Tourister, Casetify, and Loungefly. Throughout the summer, fans can shop for dozens of additional products from industry-leading brands such as Cakeworthy, Citizen, Forever 21, GAP, PEZ, Simple Modern, and more.

Donald Duck’s 90th Birthday

Disney’s campaign will reflect on Donald Duck’s journey and his significant role in Disney’s storytelling legacy. Known for his relatable frustrations and comedic mishaps, Donald has become one of the world’s most famous characters. His achievements include a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and his webbed footprints immortalized in cement outside the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

New and Restored Shorts on Disney+

On June 9, Disney will release two newly restored classic Donald Duck shorts directed by Disney Legend Jack Hannah on Disney+. In Crazy Over Daisy (1950), Donald seeks revenge on Chip and Dale for wrecking his bicycle en route to Daisy’s house. In Out on a Limb (1950), Donald disrupts the chipmunks’ tree home with a tree pruner, which they mistake for a monster.

Additionally, Donald’s adventures continue in a brand-new short from Walt Disney Animation Studios, D.I.Y. Duck. This short, the first Donald Duck-starring animation since 1961, debuts on Disney+ and other Disney platforms. In D.I.Y. Duck, Donald’s home repairs quickly turn into a series of comic disasters, culminating in an explosive finale. Written and directed by incoming Disney Legend Mark Henn, this short also pays tribute to Clarence “Ducky” Nash, Donald’s original voice actor, using archival recordings.

Celebrations at Disney Parks

At Tokyo Disney Resort, guests can enjoy “Donald’s Quacky Duck City” at Tokyo Disneyland throughout June, featuring themed decorations, merchandise, food and beverages, and the “Quacky Celebration: Donald the Legend!” parade. Hong Kong Disneyland Resort offers celebrations through July 7, including “Donald’s Birthday Duckling Dance,” specialty outfits for Donald, themed merchandise, and food items. On June 9, Hong Kong Disneyland will host a one-night-only castle projection show, “Donald’s Quacktastic Surprise!”

Donald Duck’s Birthday at Disney Studios

At the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, California, Donald Duck began his birthday celebrations early with “quack-tastic” changes across the historic space. These include a Donald-centric reimagining of the Walt Disney Archives logo, transforming the Mickey Avenue sign into “Donald” Avenue, and other special overlays and activities.

Follow @Disney and @MickeyMouse on Instagram for a special surprise and to watch the all-new brand spot on June 9 to celebrate #DonaldDuck90th. Join the global celebration and honor the legacy of one of Disney’s most beloved characters, Donald Duck.