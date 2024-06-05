Is Disney Fighting Liefeld? Drama Looms Over “Deadpool & Wolverine”

The Merc with a Mouth is back, but is there trouble in paradise? Just weeks before the release of “Deadpool & Wolverine,” tensions seem to be flaring between Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld and Disney. What’s the deal? Let’s break it down. Comic creators and big movie studios? Not always a match made in heaven. Many creators have clashed with Disney and Marvel Studios over compensation for their characters appearing in blockbuster films. Remember Jim Starlin, the guy who created Thanos? He reportedly made more money from a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance by a minor character in a DC movie than he did from Thanos’ starring role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Liefeld’s Cryptic Tweets Hint at Trouble

Now, it seems Rob Liefeld, the artist and writer who co-created Deadpool, might be having similar issues with the House of Mouse. He recently posted some cryptic messages on social media, hinting at arguments with Disney representatives and frustration over compensation. He even mentions being “screamed at” and having his calls hung up on! Yikes!

My reps were screamed at today “We are NOT Fox!” Tell me about it. Also hung up on. More soon. — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) June 3, 2024

The big corps. seek to intimidate in all manner of ways, the little guys are always tasked with continuing to press forward despite the screaming. — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) June 3, 2024

I didn’t have Warner Bros. treating me better than Disney on my bingo card. But there it is. — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) June 3, 2024

While Liefeld doesn’t explicitly mention “Deadpool & Wolverine,” the timing is suspicious. Plus, he references not getting “Fox treatment” from Disney which is a nod to the fact that Deadpool originated with Fox before Disney acquired the rights. This whole situation seems to be about how much money Liefeld gets for his creation being in the movie. Should he get the same cut as he did for the previous Deadpool films, or is Disney offering something less?

A Fight for Fair Compensation

This isn’t just about Liefeld’s wallet. It’s about creators getting a fair share for their work. Captain America writer Ed Brubaker spoke out about similar issues in the past, feeling like he wasn’t properly compensated for his contributions, even though the movies based on his characters were making billions.

Hopefully, Disney and Liefeld can work things out before “Deadpool & Wolverine” hits theaters. Fans are chomping at the bit to see the Merc with a Mouth team up with Wolverine, and nobody wants creative drama to get in the way. Maybe Disney will take a page out of Marvel’s book and find a way to make things right with Liefeld, just like they did with Brubaker.

A Quick Deadpool History

Deadpool first appeared in the comics in 1991. The character quickly gained a cult following for his dark humor, over-the-top violence, and tendency to break the fourth wall. The first Deadpool movie came out in 2016, surprising everyone with its R-rated humor and box office success. A sequel followed in 2018, and now, Deadpool is clawing his way into the Disney-owned Marvel world alongside his buddy Wolverine.

