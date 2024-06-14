Celebrate Inside Out 2 at Disneyland Resort with New Offerings

In celebration of Pixar Animation Studios’ “Inside Out 2” premiering in theaters today, Disneyland Resort has unveiled a variety of new ways for guests to immerse themselves in the film’s magic. Here’s a roundup of the exciting new offerings:

Draw Your Favorite Characters at Animation Academy

Head over to Animation Academy, where guests can learn to draw four beloved characters from “Inside Out 2”: Joy, Sadness, Anxiety, and Anger. Guided by a talented artist, this drawing activity is perfect for fans of all ages.

Collectible Medallions and Themed Merchandise

At Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff, fans can get a limited-time “Inside Out 2” collectible medallion from the Medallion Machine. Additionally, there are “Inside Out 2”-inspired merchandise items, food, and beverage offerings available throughout the resort. Don’t miss out on novelties like the Anxiety Straw Clip, available at select locations for a limited time while supplies last.

Special Disney PhotoPass Lens

Guests who purchase the Disney Genie+ service can enjoy a limited-time lens from Disney PhotoPass featuring characters from “Inside Out 2.” Capture magical moments with your favorite characters in a unique and fun way.

Maquettes and Artwork Display at Pixar Place Hotel

Visit Pixar Place Hotel to see a special display of three maquettes featuring “Inside Out 2” characters Anxiety, Ennui, and Embarrassment. The second floor of the hotel also showcases panels of artwork from the film, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the animation process.

Emotional Rollercoaster Water Short and Character Experience

Don’t miss “Emotional Rollercoaster,” a limited-time water short presented ahead of “World of Color – ONE” at Disney California Adventure Park. Additionally, meet and greet Anger at the Pixar Pier Band Shell for a memorable character experience.

Enjoy Pixar Fest and Other Special Events

These “Inside Out 2” offerings are part of the larger Pixar Fest, running through August 4, 2024. Guests can enjoy Pixar-themed activities, “Fantasmic!”, and D23 Day at Disneyland Resort on August 8 with special festivities. The resort will also kick off fall favorite celebrations, Halloween Time and Plaza de la Familia, on August 23.

Take advantage of the limited-time 2024 summer ticket offer, valid for visits through September 26, 2024. For more information on how to purchase tickets, please visit Disneyland.com.