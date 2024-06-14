Top Ten Movies To Binge On Father’s Day

Father’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate the first man you loved. So bag the weekend with both hands and treat the king of your life with a nice brunch and some (or maybe all) of these movies. Movies have a unique way of bringing people together, sparking conversations, and creating lasting memories. Here’s our list of top films to watch with your dad this Father’s Day.

The Pursuit of Happyness

Will Smith is coming in with all of the emotions in The Pursuit of Happyness. When Chris loses his job and marriage in the span of a few minutes, he’s left with interning at a brokerage firm, while juggling the sole custody of his son. The movie profoundly depicts the hardships of fatherhood and the unseen side of parenting. You’ll be treating your dad extra special after watching this tear-jerker.

Father of the Bride

Steve Martin shines as George Banks in Father of the Bride, a comedy that every father can relate to. George’s orderly life turns upside down when his daughter announces her engagement. His overprotective and sometimes hilarious reactions capture the bittersweet moments of letting go. Overprotective dads, this one’s for you!

Eighth Grade

Kayla dreams of being a social butterfly, but it’s not easy, especially because she’s an introvert. Luckily, she has her camera and her internet alter ego to keep her going, right? Well, things are anything but simple in Eighth Grade. The beauty of this film lies in its successful attempt to capture parenthood as one of the most crucial phases of a child’s life.

Finding Nemo

A father’s determination isn’t something to mess with. That’s Marlin’s motto in Finding Nemo, as he embarks on an unforgettable journey to get his abducted son back home, from the Great Barrier Reef. A little superstitious but mostly loving dad will have your heart in no time. Finding Nemo takes you on a soulful journey where you truly learn the value of family and relationships.

Definitely, Maybe

Ryan Reynolds and Abigail Breslin are redefining a father-daughter relationship in Definitely, Maybe. When a father is struck with a quarter-life crisis, his 10-year-old witty daughter decides to get him out of the rut. This adorable duo will steal your heart because Reynolds as a father to a young daughter is nothing less than a treat.

The Godfather

Your dad will love The Godfather because it’s a cinematic and nostalgic throwback. Who can say no to Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, and the Sicilian mafia out for blood? It’s equal parts gangster and entertaining. Amongst the family politics, one can just enjoy the rich parents’ plot with enigmatic rules.

Fatherhood

If you thought that being a single dad is all roses, sunshine, and a gold pot of rainbow, then Fatherhood will give you a much-needed reality check. Fatherhood highlights the ups and inevitable downs of bringing up a child on your own. They just don’t make movies like this anymore.

Parenthood

What happens when Gil Buckman tries to find the perfect work-life balance while dealing with three children and their problems? Parenthood hilariously portrays the ups and downs of family life, with Gil facing the realization that they’re expecting another child. This film provides a wonderful take on the chaotic yet rewarding experience of parenthood.

Coco

Miguel loves music, even though he’s not allowed to belt medleys. When he stumbles upon the Land of the Dead, it’s his golden chance to pursue his dream, while unraveling secrets along the way. Miguel’s urge to find his lost family and discover an unexpected crossover will fill you with all kinds of emotions, making it a perfect watch for Father’s Day.

The Game Plan

Joe (Dwayne Johnson) has it all: A successful football career, money, and fame. Well, he gets the surprise of his life too, when he finds out that one of his past flings has led to him becoming a father. How will Joe handle a mini version of him? Find out in The Game Plan where one could truly navigate what it’s like to be a new father… unexpectedly.

Whether it’s a Father’s Day binge-watching party or a relaxing evening with your life’s true and constant hero, these movies will hit the spot. Happy Watching!