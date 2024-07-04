Top Ten Movies To Watch on the 4th of July

If you want more fun on the 4th of July, than to just bust out the fireworks and grill up some BBQ, then a movie night is just what you need! Fireworks, barbecues, and parades are all classic ways to celebrate Independence Day. But why not add another layer of fun with a movie marathon that captures the American spirit? Here are 10 films, ranging from action-packed adventures to historical dramas, that will have you feeling proud to be red, white, and blue this 4th of July:

1. Captain America: The First Avenger (2012)

This action-packed film tells the origin story of Captain America, a scrawny but determined young man named Steve Rogers. Through Project Rebirth, Steve undergoes a dramatic transformation to become a symbol of hope and freedom. Join Captain America as he battles the forces of evil in World War II and embodies the spirit of American heroism. Captain America: The First Avenger shows how Steve Roger’s life (and body) transforms for the survival of everyone.

2. Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Independence Day is also an appreciative moment for the American military and Born on the Fourth of July will tick all of the veteran boxes. Featuring Tom Cruise as the lead, this movie shows the misery and perspective shift of war-injured soldiers.

3. Hidden Figures (2016)

Hidden Figures tells the true story of three brilliant black women at NASA: Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson. Despite facing racial and gender barriers, their calculations and ingenuity were instrumental in America’s early space missions. This inspiring film celebrates the contributions of often-overlooked heroes who helped America reach for the stars. Hidden Figures tells the story and struggle of 3 pivotal geniuses in NASA, who changed how we look at space today. (Available to stream on Disney+ and Netflix)

4. JAWS (1975)

Even though Jaws is anything but patriotic, the 4th of July takes center stage in this bloody feature, as a cannibalistic shark ruins the celebratory weekend and turns it into a nightmare. It’s only fitting that you relive the moment this 4th of July.

5. The Patriot (2000)

War-struck soldier, single father, and a heart heavy with loss, The Patriot is brimmed with emotion of all kinds. Have your tissues handy, because it’s gonna rain tears.

6. Patton (1970)

Based on the life of George Patton and the treacherous events that led to the US waving the white flag in the 1943 Battle of the Kasserine Pass, Patton is a classic flick to binge-watch on Independence Day.

7. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Tom Cruise, a.k.a. Maverick is back and this time, he’s a teacher in Top Gun: Maverick. Training a group of TOP GUN elites for a crucial mission might be a cakewalk for Maverick, but his past demons are in close pursuit.

8. Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

Looking for a movie that has everything from 9/11 to terrorists, the CIA, and the 4th of July? Then Zero Dark Thirty is the one to watch.

Lincoln (2012)

The hero behind ending the terrible slavery streak, Abraham Lincoln, is all that Lincoln revolves around. You can’t spend the 4th of July without watching the 16th President of the USA in action.

Harriet (2019)

Speaking of slavery, Harriet shows the real-life struggle of a woman in a slave family. When her family is promised freedom, but it never comes, it’s up to Harriet Tubman to step up and revolt against this misery.

Whether you’re watching just a couple or all of these movies from the list, you’ll have a blast, that too, the American way.

Honorable Mentions:

Independence Day (1996) – A United Front Against Alien Invasion

Looking for a thrilling sci-fi adventure? Independence Day throws a massive alien invasion right at America’s doorstep. Witness a united front as civilians, military personnel, and even a grumpy old pilot (played by the legendary Will Smith) come together to defend the planet. This film celebrates resilience, courage, and the unwavering human spirit. (Available to stream on Hulu and HBO Max)

Happy Watching!