Who Will Win Best Picture at the 2025 Academy Awards? A Closer Look

The 2025 Academy Awards are upon us, and Hollywood’s finest are polishing their acceptance speeches—or their excuses for the after-party. This year’s lineup is as diverse as a Brooklyn food truck festival, with films ranging from architectural dramas to musical extravaganzas. We’re teaming up with Rent.com to dive into the standout nominees vying for the coveted Best Picture award.

Anora

Leading the pack is “Anora,” directed by Sean Baker. This film has captured audiences with its raw portrayal of contemporary urban life. Mikey Madison’s performance has been a hot topic, especially after her BAFTA win. The film’s aesthetic leans into documentary-inspired realism, using handheld camerawork and natural lighting to bring its Brooklyn setting to life. Every detail, from costume choices to set dressing, contributes to the film’s raw, intimate feel, with desaturated tones reflecting the grit of city life.

The Brutalist

Brady Corbet’s “The Brutalist” is a visual feast that explores the life of Jewish-Hungarian architect László Tóth. The film presents enormous concrete and Italian Carrara marble constructions, with pillars dozens of feet high that entrap the viewer within Tóth’s monoliths. This design choice not only reflects the film’s somber narrative but also emphasizes themes of isolation and resilience.

Conclave

“Conclave” takes us deep into the Vatican’s secretive corridors. This gripping political thriller thrives on its use of grandiose interiors and dramatic chiaroscuro lighting. The film’s design emphasizes the opulence and secrecy of its setting, creating a heightened sense of intrigue. Subtle but powerful production choices, such as intricate papal robes and cavernous, candlelit halls, reinforce the weight of its narrative.

Wicked

For those who prefer their drama with a side of song, “Wicked” brings the beloved musical to the screen. The film shines with a vibrant, magical aesthetic. Elaborate sets, whimsical costuming, and dynamic lighting work together to transport audiences to the magical land of Oz. Bright, jewel-toned colors, along with a pink and green juxtaposition, dominate the visual style, contrasting the whimsical and dark elements of the story.

Emilia Pérez

“Emilia Pérez” captivates with a fusion of bold cinematography and intricate production design. The film’s aesthetic seamlessly blends contemporary settings with rich cultural influences, crafting a world that feels both grounded and theatrical. Every frame is thoughtfully composed, enhancing the narrative’s emotional depth with warm, earthy tones and deep contrasts that evoke intimacy and tension.

Dune: Part Two

Continuing the visually stunning saga, “Dune: Part Two” expands upon its predecessor’s intricate world-building. The production design masterfully blends monumental architecture with intricate details to create immersive worlds. The Imperial Planet, for instance, showcases gardens and architecture inspired by Italian architect Carlo Scarpa, whose designs balance brutalist strength with delicate details—a fitting aesthetic for the grandeur of the Imperial setting.

A Complete Unknown

This Bob Dylan biopic embraces a raw, organic visual style to capture the shifting cultural landscape of the 1960s and beyond. The cinematography relies on natural lighting and grainy textures to evoke a documentary-like authenticity, immersing audiences in Dylan’s world. The film’s design echoes the era’s countercultural movement, with warm sepia tones and soft-focus shots, lending a nostalgic feel.

The Substance

A psychological thriller with a surrealist edge, “The Substance” plays with shadow and color to heighten its unsettling atmosphere. Innovative visual effects, eerie lighting choices, and bold production design help craft a world that blurs the line between reality and hallucination, making it one of the year’s most visually interesting films.

I’m Still Here

This historical drama uses a mix of soft, sepia-toned visuals and stark, oppressive settings to depict the struggles of its protagonist. The contrast between intimate, warmly lit interiors and harsh, institutional spaces serves as a powerful visual metaphor for the story’s themes of resilience and identity.

As the 97th Academy Awards approach, the race for Best Picture is as tight as a drum. Whether you’re placing bets or just tuning in for the spectacle, this year’s nominees promise a night to remember.