“Sinners” Is April 2025’s Most Anticipated Film And Spike Lee Approves

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan are teaming up once again for Sinners, an upcoming supernatural thriller set in the 1930s. The film, produced by Warner Bros., is slated for release in April 2025 and has already generated significant buzz. Coogler, known for his masterful storytelling in Black Panther and Creed, directs Jordan, who stars as twin brothers navigating life in an era of deep societal struggles.
The film’s secrecy has only fueled anticipation, with little known beyond its unique premise, powerhouse cast, and Coogler’s signature storytelling approach.
A Legacy of Collaboration
Director: Ryan Coogler
Writer(s): Ryan Coogler
Stars: Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller and Delroy Lindo
