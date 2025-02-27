Why Captain America: Brave New World Feels Politically Choked

Marvel Studios has long been known for weaving socially relevant themes into its Captain America films. Whether it was Steve Rogers taking a stand against government overreach in Captain America: The Winter Soldier or the ideological divide in Captain America: Civil War, these films didn’t shy away from tackling weighty political issues. However, when it comes to Captain America: Brave New World, Marvel appears to have taken a drastically different approach—one that feels politically choked and stripped of the depth expected from a Captain America story.

Sam Wilson’s Journey in the MCU

Sam Wilson’s path to becoming Captain America was never meant to be easy. Introduced in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Sam (played by Anthony Mackie) proved himself as a loyal ally and hero in his own right. By the time Steve Rogers handed him the shield in Avengers: Endgame, fans anticipated a journey filled with internal and external conflicts, mirroring the complexities of what it means for a Black man to represent America on a global stage.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier tackled this issue to some degree. Isaiah Bradley’s painful history, over-policing in Black neighborhoods, a brief moment of public reluctance to accept Sam as Cap, and even Sam’s own hesitance to take up the mantle—these were weighty issues that began to add depth to his character. And yet, Brave New World appears to have swept all of that under the rug. The film seemingly moonwalks around any controversial or politically relevant subject, making it feel as though Marvel deliberately avoided addressing one of the most defining aspects of Sam’s story.

A Missed Opportunity for Social Commentary

Historically, Captain America has always stood as a symbol for confronting social and political issues. Steve Rogers famously punched Hitler on the cover of Captain America Comics #1 in 1941. In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Steve directly tackled government overreach and corruption. Even the Secret Empire storyline in the comics took on the dangers of authoritarianism. The Captain America stories have never been about playing it safe—they have been about challenging power structures and encouraging audiences to reflect on America’s ideals versus its realities.

For Sam Wilson, the racial component of his journey should not be ignored. In the comics, Sam’s tenure as Captain America was marked by backlash, skepticism, and outright hostility. He had to prove himself—not just to villains, but to the American public. But in Brave New World, all of that seems to vanish. Sam is simply Captain America, and everyone is okay with it. No one questions him. No one challenges him. His struggles are erased, replaced by an oversimplified notion that racism and systemic challenges no longer exist. Furthermore, Marvel’s decision to release this film during Black History Month only amplifies the absence of meaningful discourse. Rather than engaging with the complexities of Sam’s role, the film offers a sanitized, apolitical version of his story—one that feels disingenuous and disconnected from reality.

Marvel’s Fear

It’s no secret that modern Hollywood is cautious when it comes to tackling politically sensitive issues. With increasing polarization, and possibly the most recent national election results, many studios have opted for the “safe” route to avoid alienating audiences. But Captain America has never been a “safe” franchise. The character exists to engage with the uncomfortable truths about the nation he represents.

Going back to Captain America: The First Avenger, Dr. Abraham Erskine tells Steve Rogers, “Whatever happens tomorrow, you must promise me one thing: that you will stay who you are. Not a perfect soldier, but a good man.” A good man does not ignore injustice. A good man does not turn a blind eye to systemic struggles. A good Captain America movie does not avoid the very issues that define its protagonist.

More For Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie deserved better. His performance in Brave New World was strong, but the film itself did not serve him well. By refusing to engage with the themes that made Sam Wilson’s story compelling, Marvel robbed audiences of what could have been a more meaningful, thought-provoking Captain America film.

If Marvel was too afraid to tell Sam Wilson’s story authentically, they should not have made this movie. Instead, they should have waited until they were ready to do it justice. Captain America’s legacy demands more than just action sequences and patriotic speeches—it demands courage.

Captain America: Brave New World had the opportunity to stand alongside The Winter Soldier as one of the most politically relevant films in the MCU. Instead, it plays it safe, avoiding controversy at the cost of storytelling depth. Marvel’s reluctance to engage with meaningful themes leaves this film feeling hollow—a betrayal of what Captain America should represent. If Marvel truly wants to honor Sam Wilson’s legacy as Captain America, they need to stop running from the hard conversations. Otherwise, the franchise will continue to feel like a shadow of its former self.

Director: Julius Onah

Writers: Rob Edwards, Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, Julius Onah, Peter Glanz

Cast: Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America), Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres), Shira Haas (Ruth Bat-Seraph), Carl Lumbly (Isaiah Bradley), Xosha Roquemore (Agent Leila Taylor), Giancarlo Esposito (Seth Voelker/Sidewinder), Liv Tyler (Betty Ross), Tim Blake Nelson (Samuel Sterns/The Leader), Harrison Ford (Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross)

