Ghostbusters Fan? 10 Must-See Scary-Funny Films

The Ghostbusters franchise is expanding with the all-new Frozen Empire. The film is already one of the most talked-about movies and is garnering praise from the critics as well. The iconic Ghostbusters are back on the scene! With the upcoming release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, fans everywhere are getting prepped to answer the call for another round of spooky thrills and hilarious scares. But what if you need a ghostbusting fix before then?

Fear not, proton pack enthusiasts! We have the perfect cure for your Ghostbusters withdrawals. Here’s a list of 10 awesome movies that capture the same spirit of mixing spooky chills with side-splitting laughs, just like the Ghostbusters themselves.

1. Zombieland (2009)

If you want a dose of the undead with a healthy dose of humor, Zombieland (2009) is your pick. Starring Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, and Emma Stone, this movie follows a group of survivors navigating a zombie apocalypse. Hilarious rules for survival (“Always double-tap”) and witty banter make this movie a riot, with enough action and scares to keep you on the edge of your seat.

2. Men In Black (1997)

Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones star as agents in a top-secret organization battling extraterrestrial threats in Men in Black (1997). This movie blends action, sci-fi, and laugh-out-loud humor, similar to Ghostbusters’ blend of paranormal spookiness and slapstick comedy. Plus, those cool gadgets and iconic suits will have you feeling like a ghostbusting agent yourself!

3. Beetlejuice (1988)

Beetlejuice (1988) takes the concept of “till death do us part” to a hilarious extreme. A deceased couple haunts their old house, desperately trying to scare away new residents. Enter Beetlejuice, a mischievous bio-exorcist with a flair for the bizarre. Michael Keaton steals the show as the wacky Beetlejuice, and the movie’s dark humor and wacky visuals will leave you giggling long after the credits roll.

4. The Frighteners (1996)

Michael J. Fox stars as Frank, a man who can talk to the dead and uses this “gift” to run a ghost-busting scam. But things get real when he has to face down a vengeful spirit that threatens the entire town. The Frighteners (1996) offers a clever mix of humor, suspense, and supernatural chills, keeping you guessing until the very end.

5. Scary Movie (2000)

Scary Movie (2000) takes a hilarious jab at classic horror films, much like Ghostbusters playfully poked fun at the paranormal investigator genre. Starring Anna Faris and Regina Hall, this movie is packed with laugh-out-loud moments as it parodies iconic scenes from movies like Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

6. Casper (1995)

Casper (1995) is a heartwarming story about a lonely ghost who befriends a young girl. But don’t be fooled by the sweet premise, there are still some spooky moments (especially when Casper’s uncles show up!). This movie offers a perfect balance of humor, scares, and a touch of childhood wonder, similar to the way Ghostbusters manages to be scary and funny at the same time.

7. House (1985)

An author with serious writer’s block decides to make his late aunt’s house his permanent writing nook. Little does he know, he’s about to get plagued by paranormal occurrences that have to do with dead soldiers from the Vietnam War.

8. Gremlins (1984)

A small furry creature and a handful of simple rules. What could go wrong? Probably everything? Gremlins is the epitome of absolute mayhem and laughter, with a sprinkle of spook that will leave you entertained in the best way.

9. Evolution (2001)

An alien invasion and faster-than-a-blink growth is a deadly combination that a meteor brings to Earth. Four science professionals need to get to the bottom of it before the earthly planet gets infested with creepy intergalactic creatures.

10. The Monster Squad (1987)

All Universal Monsters in one feature? You’ll not want to miss The Monster Squad. The monster gang, led by Count Dracula, is on the hunt for a power-yielding amulet. However, it’s not a piece of cake when they’re face-to-face with a squad of 12-year-olds who will do everything to prevent the monsters from getting their creepy claws on the jewel.

Whether it’s dealing with Ghostbusters withdrawals or you simply want to binge-watch some equally comedic and scary movies, these have you covered. The horror-comedy genre is one tricky trick to master but these movies will allow you to experience the best of it.