10 Movies That Starred Reality TV Stars

Reality TV stars have become a familiar face on the big screen. This isn’t exactly breaking news, but it does open the door for interesting career changes, like Kim Kardashian‘s recent foray into acting. The Kardashian-Jenner clan is no stranger to the spotlight, and with the end of their wildly popular show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim K is stepping into the world of scripted entertainment. She’s starring in and producing a comedy series called “The Fifth Wheel” for Netflix.

In honor of this new chapter for Kim, let’s take a look at 10 movies where reality TV stars have landed significant roles:

1. House of Wax starring Paris Hilton

What happens when model and businesswoman, Paris Hilton and the horror genre are combined? Ultimate perfection. Even though Hilton’s role was supporting, House of Wax was perfectly tied with it. Paris showcased her acting skills and maybe it was just something on her bucket list but it was refreshing to watch her in a horror movie.

2. He’s All That starring Kourtney Kardashian

In the gender-swapped remake of the 1999 feature, She’s All That, Kourtney Kardashian drove the comedy in He’s All That with her supporting role. Kourtney is famously friends with the TikTok sensation Addison Rey, who plays the main lead. So, it wasn’t surprising to see the two of them together on screen. Addison has also been invited to be in Keeping Up with the Kardashians as Kourtney’s friend. This time, Kourtney made her big screen debut, strengthening their bond and making her big screen debut altogether.

3. Sex and the City starring Jennifer Hudson

The amazing singer with a knack for putting a show on camera, Jennifer Hudson was a breath of fresh air in Sex and the City. The romantic-comedy, series-turned-movie franchise with an ensemble cast could not have been better without her. Her acting was fun to watch and it’s safe to say that she justified her character.

4. Scream 4 starring Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale has starred in series and movies before, however, Scream 4 catapulted her career to Star City. Scream 4 turned out to be the pot of gold for Lucy Hale because since then, she’s been in countless movies. However, a few people are familiar with the fact that Lucy Hale started off her career as a kid in the reality show American Juniors. She has come a long way.

5. Halloween starring Kyle Richards

It is no surprise that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members made it big in Hollywood. And Kyle Richards is the perfect example of a reality star turned movie star. After appearing in multiple TV shows, she starred in her debut film Escape To Witch Mountain. Her big break, however, was her role in the movie Halloween.

6. Coming To America starring Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais starred as the rose bearer in the 1988 romantic comedy Coming to America. As simple as the role was, the Haitian TV personality did a fair job. Her insanely popular show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills got to the right place and thank god for it.

7. Crazy, Stupid, Love featuring Analeigh Tipton

Model Analeigh (Now Lio) Tipton starred as the babysitter in the cult classic of romantic comedies, Crazy, Stupid, Love. The role was simple but classic in every way. Her innocent presence on screen won hearts and gave her career one of the most prominent roles.

8. Burlesque starring Julianne Hough

Georgia (Julianne Hough) was a supporting character in the sultry and dramatic Burlesque. The professional dancer who became famous from Dancing With the Stars knows how to deliver dialogue just as well as her moves.

9. Van Wilder starring Teck Holmes

TV show host Teck Holmes served in his supporting role in Van Wilder. His character tied the movie in a satisfying full circle as he came to the big screen after being a cast member in MTV’s The Real World Hawaii.

10. Soul Surfer starring Carrie Underwood

Carrie rose to fame after winning the fourth season of American Idol and later starred in the film Soul Surfer. Soul Surfer is based on the real-life of a surfer who lost her arm in a shark attack. It stars Carrie Underwood as a church youth counselor, Sarah, who urges Bethany to get her unique spark back after the tragedy.

Whether it’s a lead role or supporting characters, these reality TV stars have undoubtedly made these movies fun to watch.