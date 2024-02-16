The world is a better place whenever a good rom-com is playing. Feel-good and light-hearted romance is ever-soothing and much-needed in this chaotic world. So if you’re a fan, you wouldn’t wanna miss these new upcoming movies that are hitting the silver screens this year. Here are the Top 7 Upcoming Rom-Coms We can’t Wait to Watch!

1. The Idea of You

Releasing on 2nd May, The Idea of You, stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine. It’s based on the reverse age-gap romance novel by Robinne Lee, in which a 40-year-old single mom sparks up a romance with a young lead singer of a band. More than anything I’m excited for Hathaway to return to the genre she always does justice to. Let’s hope it deserves the hype.

2. Challengers

Love triangles are complicated and unpredictable, but Challengers is a whole different kind of complex. A wife is determined to motivate her husband into being the best, with a challenge like no other. The throuple trope and the steamy romance are already making headlines for it to be one of the biggest releases of the year. Starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist, Challengers is going to scorch your TV screen and is set to be released on April 26.

3. It Ends With Us

Based on the best-selling novel by Colleen Hoover, It Ends With Us movies is already a much-talked-about upcoming release on social media. Due to the massive success of the novel, the book tok community has its calendars marked for the 21st of July. Starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, and Brandon Sklenar, It Ends With Us is an emotional tale with feminist themes that became a sensation in the literary world. It, therefore, deserved to be on this list with hopes that the movies will turn out to be better than its viral outfits.

4. A Family Affair

Love knows no bounds even if it can be found somewhere in comedic scenarios in romance. It centers around a movie star (Zac Efron) and the hilarious ordeals that follow when he falls for his assistant’s (Joey King) mother (Nicole Kidman). We all know that Joey King and Zac Efron have a promising history with rom-coms, this one should be worth the wait.

5. A Cuban Girl’s Guide To Tea and Tomorrow

Based on Laura Taylor Namey’s young-adult novel of the same name, A Cuban Girl’s Guide To Tea and Tomorrow is currently in the post-production phase. Maia Reficco and Kit Connor star as the main leads. Will the movie do justice to the book? We do not know yet. But the casting panel understood the assignment. The story follows Lila taking an impromptu trip from Miami to London and spending the summer at her aunt’s inn, where she meets and falls in love with a charming British boy.

6. Project Artemis

Rumored to be titled Project Artemis, this romantic comedy is going to feature two very distinct actors who could put other power couples to shame. Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum are coming together in the upcoming space period film, set for release on July 12. Directed by the maker of Riverdale, Greg Berlanti, Project Artemis will also star Jim Rash, Ray Romano, and Donald Elise Watkins. Now that’s some star power that may convince you to watch the movie.

7. Irish Wish

Lindsay Lohan is making a comeback in the rom-com with a sprinkle of fantasy, Irish Wish. Scheduled for release on 15th March, Irish Wish follows the story of a heartbroken and betrayed woman, Maddie, who makes a wish to experience true love, only to wake up the next day as the bride. Everything seems perfect, but Maddie might just realize in time, that the love of her life is someone else.

Whether it’s a book adaptation or a star-studded cast union, these romance films are expected to win the hearts of the masses and turn the heat up generously. Let us know which one of these you’re looking forward to.