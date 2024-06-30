Top 10 Stephen King’s Adaptations

Every book lover’s dream is an adaptation that is a smack carbon copy of what they read. The horror genre is no exception. The King of Horror, Stephen King has penned twisted, dark, and look-over-your-shoulder stories and they’ve been adapted into amazing films. Well, this isn’t the end for Mr. King, as one of his bestselling novels, The Monkey, finally has a release date. The haunted and eerie monkey is coming to scare the daylights out of you on 21st February 2025.

Starring Theo James and Elijah Wood as the main leads, The Monkey follows the story of two brothers who get their hands on a seemingly harmless toy monkey. However, there’s something dark and grisly lurking beneath the fluffy exterior.

So, if you’re counting down the days for the release of The Monkey, here are the Top 10 Stephen King Adaptations made from the wordsmith’s evergreen work.

1. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Life has a way of turning things around for the worst. The same happens to a banker when he’s arrested and sent to prison for the double murder of his wife and her beau. One of King’s most beloved works that ruled the big screens in the past. The film is also acknowledged for capturing the details of imprisonment and related to the mental state of human beings when they feel shackled.

2. The Shining (1980)

A man’s mental health starts to succumb to eerie apparitions and voices. However, things take a dark and murderous turn, when he targets his own family. The Shining is undoubtedly one of the classiest horror movies ever made. Through those eerie hotel vibes, spooky corridors, and bloody elevators, one will experience horror like it is supposed to be.

3. Carrie (1976)

Is she the devil or just an extraordinary human with mind powers? Carrie follows the story of an outcast high-school girl, who unleashes havoc when bullying gets out of control. The unleashed human behavior that stems from an uncanny mental illness is something you can only expect from a Stephen King story.

4. Stand By Me (1986)

Based on King’s novel The Body, Stand By Me features a gang of kids, who discover a dead body, while on a hike. King’s favorite adaptation out of all of his works navigates friendship and the unpredictability of life. Soft and light moments can turn dark and give you unforgettable memories. If you ever find yourself in the mood for a non-horror yet dark tale, this one would be the best choice.

5. 1408 (2007)

When a horror-myth debunker thinks that room no. 1408 in the Dolphin Hotel is bluff, he quickly gets a taste of exactly what he’s up against. Mind-bending and thrilling. The short story was adapted with multiple endings so that the complicated narrative could be justified. This one is a personal favorite.

6. The Dead Zone (1983)

When a man wakes up from a coma with psychic abilities, he thinks he can help people. But, sometimes ignorance is bliss. It may not be the first time clairvoyance led to horrific results. But it surely encapsulated the fear and anxiety within it.

7. Misery (1990)

Being famous comes with its dark side and a novelist learns it firsthand, and the hard way. When an obsessive nurse decides to keep him for herself, the trouble is inevitable. If you’re getting into King’s works, you should know about this epic flick that is critically acclaimed for the claustrophobia it instills in the audience. Watch it for the plot, and stay for the unnerving twists.

8. Children of the Corn (1984)

When an ominous entity possesses children to go on an adult killing spree, nothing is left but a trail of horror and chill. In the classic Stephen King fashion, bloodshed and terror will take good care of you. This time through possessed children.

9. It (2017)

There’s nothing cute, or humane, about Pennywise, the Dancing Clown. He loves children, but for a dark and twisted reason, and a group of wannabe heroes are on his feast radar. Can they stop this loon clown-turned-ghost? I’m sure Stephen King had a very specific audience in mind while writing It. But the final result appealed to everyone which is brilliant in its own way.

10. It Chapter Two (2019)

Picking up 27 years after the events of It, It Chapter Two stars an all-grown-up cast of the previous film, ready to take down the deadly clown ghost for good. An impressive tale that takes on the fearful storyline of its prequel and carries the weight of fueling coulrophobia.

If evil spirits or your mind are playing tricks on you, Stephen King knows how to turn horror movies from 0 to 100. With his quirk and a thick layer of chilling mystery, you’ll stya on the edge of your seat. So hop on this incredible watchlist and get started!

Happy (scary) watching!