Top Ten Most Anticipated Releases of Summer 2024

Get ready for an epic summer movie season! Here are the Top Summer movies from laugh-out-loud comedies to adrenaline-pumping action and thought-provoking dramas. Whether you’re planning a family outing, a date night, or a solo adventure to the theater, there’s a film waiting to transport you to another world. So, grab your popcorn, pick your movie buddy (or go it alone!), and dive into this guide to the hottest flicks hitting the silver screen this summer.

1. Inside Out 2

Get ready for an emotional rollercoaster with the highly-anticipated sequel, “Inside Out 2“! Riley is all grown up (well, almost!), and her emotions (Joy, Anger, Fear, Sadness, and Disgust) are back to navigate the turbulent waters of adolescence. Will they be able to keep her headquarters under control? Find out on June 14th and be prepared to laugh, cry, and reminisce about your own teenage years. Check out the trailer [link to trailer] to see a sneak peek of what’s in store!

2. The Bikeriders

What happens when a Midwestern motorcycle club goes from a place of refuge for outsiders to a straight-up gangster? Will the group find its way back to its roots? Find out on The Bikeriders on June 21st.

3. Kinds of Kindness

Yorgos Lanthimos is sliding in this summer with another shocking, confusing, yet addictive feature. Kinds of Kindness, coming to screens on June 21st, is an anthology, revolving around 3 people. Their stories might just be intertwined with one another. As the story unfolds, prepare to be surprised by the strange and beautiful ways their lives intertwine. This one’s for fans of independent cinema and those who enjoy a good mind-bender.Let’s wait until we finally get to unwrap the magic.

4. Daddio

Can you have a life-changing heart-to-heart with a stranger? Well, Daddio, coming out on June 28th, shows a chance encounter between a woman with a complicated love life and a taxi driver whose wife passed away. Another great addition to June’s watchlist.

5. A Quiet Place: Day One

Ever wonder how the terrifying sound-sensitive creatures in “A Quiet Place” came to be? This prequel takes us back to the day when this apocalyptic nightmare first began. Prepare for edge-of-your-seat suspense as you witness the initial struggle for survival.

6. Twisters

Tornados are coming in full speed, on July 19th. Kate, a storm chaser determined to prove the effectiveness of a new weather tracking system, finds herself battling the brutal forces of nature. However, things turn deadly, as the weather intensifies and she’s against the brutal forces of nature. Hold on tight for this high-octane weather disaster flick! “Twisters” throws us into the heart of a terrifying tornado outbreak.

7. Deadpool and Wolverine

Opposites attract and they can even work as a team to destroy a common enemy. July 26th is the date when the reclusive Wolverine and blabbering Deadpool cross paths and unite to take down a merciless villain in the ultimate odd couple team up! The wisecracking Deadpool and the brooding Wolverine join forces to take down a powerful villain. This action-comedy promises a wild ride with plenty of laughs and over-the-top fight scenes.

8. Cuckoo

When a teenage girl decides to join her father for a relaxing vacation in the German Alps to unwind, she doesn’t expect eerie visions and strange noises to be a part of the package. Is it her imagination, or is something more sinister lurking in the shadows? Find out on July 18th what other secrets are lurking within.

9. Borderlands

With alien monsters, an unlikely team of friends, and a missing girl with mysterious and planet-altering powers, Borderlands is chock-full of breathless moments and on August 9th you won’t want to leave your seat until you figure everything out.

10. It Ends With Us

CoHo fans reunite, because It Ends With Us is coming to screens on August 9th. Lily moves to Boston for a fresh start. In comes Ryle, and she’s swept off her feet. However, life skids sideways as Lily learns more about Ryle and when her childhood sweetheart bumps into her. Blake Lively never disappoints her fanbase, let’s just hope it is no different this time.

Whether it’s romance, action, or make-you-cry comedy, these features have you covered for your summer watch parties and barbecues. Happy Watching!