Lily and Sebastian’s New Horror Thriller: Let The Evil Go West

Christian Tafdrup is brewing a new horror thriller flick in his director’s seat and the main faces of the film will be none other than Lily James and Sebastian Stan. Here’s everything we know so far.

Penned by Xc Vs and directed by Christian Tafdrup, Let The Evil Go West is an upcoming psychological-thriller horror film that will make you look over your shoulder in the dark. north.five.six, CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group are on the task of launching the feature’s sales in Cannes. Since the film is still in the early stages of pre-production, the release date isn’t known, but it’s for sure, given Tafdrup’s directorial track record, comprising of his debut feature Parents (2016), A Horrible Woman (2017) and Danish psychological thriller Speak No Evil (2022), the upcoming movie will pack a horrifying punch.

Let the Evil Go West – The Plot Thickens

Produced by Star Thrower Entertainment, Let The Evil Go West follows the story of a railroad worker. Under terrible and unsettling circumstances, he uncovers a fortune. However, all that glitters isn’t gold and a series of unfortunate and terrifying incidents begin to plague the small family. Soon, apparitions and inexplicable visions drive the man to the brink of madness. He and his wife are convinced that whatever he found, unleashed a malicious spirit and is haunting them. We’re not expecting a dull moment with Christian Tafdrup and his creatively dark and horror-loving energy. We’ll just have to wait and see if Let The Evil Go West has that scare-you-out-of-your-skin potential.

The Perfect Pairing

The leading cast of Let The Evil Go West includes Lily James and Sebastian Stan, both of who’ll also be executive producing. Lily James has previously starred in a comedy-horror post-apocalyptic movie Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2015), but she has that natural knack for mastering any role she takes, so she’s the perfect actress to balance the movie with her charm and brimming talent for the role. She’s known for her titular role in the Disney live-action feature Cinderella (2015) and Downton Abbey (2012-2015).

Sebastian Stan has worked in various roles throughout his career. His suave personality paired with his Hollywood smile is a winning combination in movies. He has starred in A Different Man (2024), as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Comic Universe (MCU), and in an upcoming Cannes release, The Apprentice (2024) as young Donald Trump.

The Stars Collide Again

Lily James and Sebastian Stan will be pairing again, after their successful run of the black comedy-crime Hulu miniseries Pam and Tommy (2022). It’s based on the whirlwind marriage of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee and their chaotic 4-day honeymoon in Cancun. During this trip a raunchy and indecent tape of the couple gets leaked online. Since the dynamic duo is on the screen, that too for a chilling and dreadful film, then you know it’s going to be good.