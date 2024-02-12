Hollywood Bowl 2024 Everything We Know So Far

Get ready to get excited, because the Hollywood Bowl has just announced this year’s entertainment-packed lineup, and it’s something that has never been seen before. Here’s everything we know so far, about the 2024 Hollywood Bowl festivities.

Opening Night & A Happy Birthday

The Hollywood Bowl has just announced its anticipated lineup, and there are a lot of events that are one of their kind. Concert tickets will go on sale from 7th May. Additionally, special tickets and make-your-own packages will be available from 7th March on the official Hollywood Bowl website, along with the event calendar, spanning over 3 months.

The opening night of the Hollywood Bowl is the 23rd of June, but it’s anything but ordinary. In memory of Henry Mancini, the composer of famous scores including Pink Panther and Moon River, Hollywood Bowl will pay a tribute to the 20-time Grammy Award-winning composer on his 100th birthday. The special guests will include Michael Bublé, Dave Koz, and Henry’s daughter, Monica Mancini. The epic tribute will be conducted by Thomas Wilkins, so it’s going to be a birthday bash to remember.

A Picnic with a Kick

Hip-hop is a genre adored by the masses and this year’s Hollywood Bowl is paying homage to this addictive beat, with a twist. The Roots Picnic Experience is going to mark the end of the Hollywood Bowl June regime, and infamous artists/bands including The Roots, Queen Latifah, Jungle Brothers, The Pharcyde, Black Sheep, Arrested Development, Common, Digable Planets, and many more will be belting out the initial 5-decade long history of the eastern music genre, under the united slogan: Hip-hop is the Love of My Life. Can you think of a better way to end June, than grooving to nostalgic and modern beats of hip-hop at the most happening music venue in California?

USA Independence Day will also be a part of the Hollywood Bowl celebrations and the sky is set to be glimmered by sparkly firecrackers on the evenings of 2-4th of July.

Barbie’s Concert Experience

Barbie (2023) was a hit at the box office and now this fantasy feature starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is wedging its way into every crevice of entertainment. The 2024 Hollywood Bowl will also be featuring the biggest live projection of the Golden Globe Award-winning movie on the 27th of July. But that’s not all! There will also be a live musical, featuring the movie’s original score and live music, brought by Macy Schmidt and her orchestra including women of all colors.

The live melodic presentation is named The Barbie Land Sinfonietta, by Schmidt and it is planned to blast the orchestral masterpiece, while the movie will be played simultaneously on the larger-than-life LED screen. So, are you ready to dance the night away?

The Marvel Infinity Saga Concert

If music isn’t your jam, then the 2024 Hollywood Bowl has something very exciting in store for Marvel fans in August. You heard it right! LA Phil officials confirmed that there will be a Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience, coming to the Hollywood Bowl on 30th and 31st August. This concert is more like a trip down memory lane, that will include the franchise’s first 23 films and weave all of the Marvel characters in a brand-new tapestry of action and surprise.

Rain rain, go away, because it’s party time! Hollywood Bowl is the music highlight of California and there’s no venue like this. So Mark your calendars and keep 23rd June free, because it’s going to be wild, in the best way.