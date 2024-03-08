Zack Snyder Sparks Debate: Did Rebel Moon Outshine Barbie?

Here’s the story. Snyder appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience and made some interesting comments. He revealed that Rebel Moon had impressive viewership numbers, estimating that roughly 90 million accounts had started watching the movie on Netflix. While this is an estimate and not a confirmed viewership figure from Netflix, it sparked a frenzy online.

“Say right now [Rebel Moon is] almost at 90 million views,” Snyder explained. “80 or 90 million accounts turned it on, give or take. They assume two viewers per screening, right? That’s the kind of math. So you think if that movie was in the theater as a distribution model, that’s like 160,000,000 people supposedly watching based on that math. 160,000,000 people at $10 a ticket would be…what is that math? I don’t know. 160,000,000 times ten. That’s 1.6 billion. So more people probably saw Rebel Moon than saw Barbie in the theater, right?”

But here’s the deeper dive: Snyder’s comments aren’t just about bragging rights (although, a little celebration might be warranted). It challenges the entire concept of what kind of movies audiences crave. Snyder’s known for his bold filmmaking style, and Rebel Moon is pure Snyderverse: dark, gritty, and visually epic. The fact that it apparently drew in a considerable audience compared to a movie filled with pink convertibles and roller skates is noteworthy, right?

Maybe audiences are yearning for more than just nostalgic trips down memory lane. Maybe they want to be transported to new worlds, challenged, and surprised by the stories they watch. Or maybe they simply enjoy Snyder’s unique brand of slow-motion action. No judgment here!

So, what’s the takeaway? Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon might have held its own against Barbie in terms of viewership, and it has us wondering what kind of movies will dominate the streaming wars next. Will it be all special effects and superheroes, or is there still room for quirky rom-coms and feel-good flicks? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure: Snyder’s got the internet buzzing, and that’s never a bad thing.

Have you seen Rebel Moon yet? Did it live up to the hype? Let us know in the comments below! And hey, if you’re in the mood for a nostalgic dose, Barbie is still out there, ready to take you back to your childhood. After all, there’s room for all kinds of movies in the world, as long as they entertain us, right?