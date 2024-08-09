Books That Became Films: The Blockbusters

The film industry never runs out of inspiration, especially when it comes to children’s adventures. Many of your favorite movies started as beloved books, each with its own unique charm. Here are some iconic books that became films.

The BFG (1989)

Giants don’t have to be scary, and one little girl is determined to prove it. Roald Dahl’s 1982 classic, The BFG (The Big Friendly Giant), has been a fan favorite for decades. The story has been adapted into a 1989 animated film, a 2016 Disney live-action movie, and a stage play that debuted at Wimbledon Stadium in 1991.

Charlotte’s Web (1973

E. B. White created literary magic with Charlotte’s Web, a touching tale of friendship between a spider and a pig whose life is at risk. The book was first adapted into a film in 1973 and later in 2006. In the same year, a live-action adaptation hit the screens, and a video game was released. The story also inspired a musical that premiered at Opera Delaware in 1989.

3. How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Cressida Cowell’s series about Viking children and their dragons became an instant hit. DreamWorks recognized the potential and developed a full-fledged How to Train Your Dragon franchise, with three movies already in the can. The story of Hiccup and Toothless continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Madeline Lost In Paris (1999)

One of my all-time favorites, Madeline: Lost in Paris, is an underrated masterpiece. Based on the beloved children’s books by Ludwig Bemelmans, this film follows a group of girls studying at a Catholic school in Paris. It’s a heartwarming, emotional tale that has spawned movies, video games, toys, and more. The beautiful graphics and touching storyline make this television film a must-watch.

Coraline (2009)

Would you trade your eyes for buttons to have a perfect life? Neil Gaiman’s fantasy-horror novel Coraline captured the imaginations of both kids and adults. The story was brought to life in a 2009 stop-motion animated film, followed by a 2018 opera and a 2005 musical. There’s even a video game that lets you explore Coraline’s eerie world.



Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

In a world where food falls from the sky, anything can happen. Judi Barrett’s quirky book Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs has spawned three books and two animated films released by Sony Pictures in 2009 and 2013. The whimsical concept is sure to bring a smile to your face.

Pinocchio (1940)

The tale of a wooden boy whose nose grows when he lies is a timeless classic. The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi has been adapted into numerous live-action and animated films, including the iconic 1940 Disney movie. From stage plays to video games, Pinocchio’s journey from puppet to real boy remains one of the most beloved stories in children’s literature.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

At this point, we’re all convinced how great a Roald Dahl adaptation can be. With several of his classics turned into iconic films, this one is no exception. A sly fox wanting to survive with his cunning instincts, that’s Fantastic Mr. Fox by Roald Dahl. Published in 1970, it has been adapted into a 2009 stop-motion film, as well as a 2019 opera, that won the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Opera.

The Grinch (2018)

Dr. Seuss’s mischievous, Christmas-hating Grinch has been the subject of many adaptations, including the 2018 animated feature and a 2007 San Diego musical. The Grinch’s journey from heartless recluse to holiday hero is a festive favorite.

Peter Pan (1988)

Peter Pan, the boy who never grows up, is a creation of J. M. Barrie. His adventures in Neverland have sparked the imagination of countless children and have been adapted into numerous films, including the 1953 Disney classic and live-action movies in 1988 and 2003. Peter’s escapades with Wendy, Captain Hook, and the Lost Boys remain a fantasy at its finest.

Whether you prefer reading the original books or watching the film adaptations, these timeless books that became films offer something for everyone. Who knows? They might just become your new favorites.