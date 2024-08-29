Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 2 opens with a powerful reminder: Middle-earth is more than just elves and orcs. This episode takes us deep into the heart of the dwarves’ realm, and let me tell you, it’s a sight to behold. Prince Durin’s kingdom is a whole vibe, with its majestic caverns and, let’s not forget, his stunning queen. Seeing a Black dwarf Princess Disa on screen? Yes, please!

SPOILER WARNING: SPOILERS FOR SEASON 2 OF THE RINGS OF POWER

But just as we’re getting cozy underground, we’re hit with an earthquake. Seriously, being underground during an earthquake? That’s a new level of terrifying. And speaking of shaking things up, Galadriel is out here doing magic—yep, that’s right, magic. She’s planting seeds at her brother’s grave, and suddenly, we’re wondering if she’s been hiding some wizardry skills all along.

Now, things start getting weird (but in a good way) when Celebrimbor makes an appearance. The seeds Galadriel planted begin to grow into killer plants. Is this a metaphor? You bet it is. She’s planted the seeds of evil, and the foreshadowing is real. Galadriel’s dreams and Sauron’s schemes make ‘Rings of Power‘ a must-watch this season. Celebrimbor is practically spelling out the doom that’s coming with all these rings of power. And let’s just say, Galadriel’s already getting a little too attached to her ring. That “my precious” vibe is creeping in, and it’s not a good look.

Meanwhile, the show does what it does best—wows us with visuals. Every shot in The Lord of the Rings universe is crafted to perfection. The lush landscapes, the detailed costumes, the epic fights—all remind us why we fell in love with this world in the first place.

But back to the story. Galadriel and the king start sharing visions of the future, and it’s clear that these two are on edge. Galadriel, though, is straight-up compromised. She’s still hung up on Halbrand, even though we all know he’s not who he seems. And the power of the rings? It’s sneaky. We saw a bit of this in Peter Jackson’s films, but here it’s more pronounced. These rings have an allure that’s hard to resist, even when you know better.

Then there’s the twist: messengers getting GOT. We’ve been spoiled by Game of Thrones with its raven-sending efficiency, but in Middle-earth? Yeah, things don’t go as smoothly. And just when you think it can’t get any wilder, a dark wizard shows up, blood magic and all, flanked by three mysterious white wizards. It’s giving Doctor Doom meets Punisher vibes, and honestly, I’m here for it.

The Stranger and the Halflings add a lighter touch to the episode. Their dynamic has that Frodo-and-Sam energy, minus the one ring to rule them all. But they’ve got their own magical tricks, like a cloak of invisibility that takes us right back to the best moments of LoTR. The nostalgia is real.

We also get a closer look at the dwarves’ struggles. The earthquake hit them hard, and their attempts to restore sunlight underground are starting to feel like a lost cause. Kazad-dûm might just be done for. The acting here is top-notch, with the cast delivering on every level, especially as we watch Elrond wrestle with his distrust of the ring-bearers. Galadriel’s scheming doesn’t sit well with him, and he’s smart enough to see Sauron’s hand in all of this. Watching the elves fall under the rings’ spell is heartbreaking because we know where this road leads. Sauron’s shadow looms large, playing everyone in Middle-earth like a master puppeteer.

And speaking of intense, the scene at the well is something else. The Stranger flexes his powers in a way we haven’t seen before, and it’s clear he’s not in full control. And how about Sauron’s latest trick? Dude looks like Aragorn, acts like a king, but is out here playing everyone like a fiddle. It’s honestly impressive. One meeting with Celebrimbor and this guy’s got him eating out of his hand. This episode breathes new life into the series, with more Sauron, more rings, and more tension than ever.

The twist with Sauron now going by the name Annatar, “Lord of Gifts,” is wild. Seeing him in elf form, tempting Celebrimbor away from good, is chilling. Overall, this Rings of Power Season 2 episode 2 is packed with so much, you won’t even notice the time passing. Just buckle up, because it’s clear we’re in for one hell of a ride.

Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 2: Sauron’s Shadow Looms Larger than Ever Acting - 8/10 8/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8/10 8/10

Plot/Screenplay - 9/10 9/10

Setting/Theme - 8/10 8/10

Watchability - 8/10 8/10

Rewatchability - 7/10 7/10 Overall 8/10 8/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)