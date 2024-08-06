Contests
Borderlands Free Movie Ticket Giveaway

August 6, 2024
We’re excited to announce our latest contest, where you have a chance to win two ATOM Tickets/promo codes to see Borderlands! The contest ends Friday, August 9th, 2024. Hurry and enter for your chance to see Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and more. Borderlands is directed by Eli Roth and hits theaters Friday, August 9, 2024.

About Borderlands

Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Ramírez), the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland (Hart), a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound protector; Tannis (Curtis), the oddball scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a wiseass robot. Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other. Based on one of the best-selling videogame franchises of all time, welcome to BORDERLANDS.

 

Borderlands Trailer:

Terms and Conditions

  • Only one entry per person per day is allowed.
  • Winners will be notified via email.
  • Promo codes are valid only at theaters that accept Atom Tickets.
  • The contest is open to residents of the US where Atom Tickets is accepted.
  • See additional terms and conditions.

Director: Eli Roth
Writer(s): Eli Roth and Joe Crombie
Stars: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon, and Jamie Lee Curtis
Borderlands is in theaters on August 9th, 2024. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

Emmanuel is a Rotten Tomatoes Approved, Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He's contributed to other outlets such as ScreenRant andThe Wrap, and has been featured on television such as MSNBC. Be sure to join the other fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Contact with professional inquiries: [email protected] For The Movie Blog inquiries and advertisement contact: [email protected]
