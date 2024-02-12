Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ): An Impossible Love Story!

Love is blind! What would happen if a man falls in love with a beautiful female robot? Will there be only steamy romance between them or can this end up in an emotional relationship? Can beauty be so enticing that it can make the human mind go numb?

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024): Introducing Kriti Sanon as female robot SIFRA!

Bollywood has come out with a science-fiction-based comical love story between a man and a female robot. Titled “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”, abbreviated as TBMAUJ, and translated as “I Got So Entangled By Your Words”, the film has been co-written and co-directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Starring Shahid Kapoor as the lover boy and Kriti Sanon as the automated super-intelligent female robot SIFRA, TBMAUJ was released in theaters on February 9, 2024.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ) Official Trailer:

When Man meets Robot: Shahid Kapoor with Kriti Sanon in the track Akhiyaan Gulaab from TBMAUJ!

The Good:

TBMAUJ explores the relationship of humans with artificial intelligence (AI) to the point where a man falls in love with an AI-operated female robot. The screenplay of TBMAUJ is a cocktail of romance and comedy where we see Kriti Sanon playing the role of the female robot SIFRA. I have to say, robotic roles in films are the toughest to play as you have to transform your body language and expressions similar to that of a machine to convince your audience. Kriti Sanon performed quite satisfactorily and she appeared convincing as a beautiful female robot. I have to applaud Shahid Kapoor’s variety of vivid, comical, and cocky expressions throughout the film. His confident, witty, and flirtatious dialogue delivery coupled with his out-of-the-world expressions make us enjoy his movies.

TBMAUJ is a rare genre in Bollywood that tells an AI-based love story. After all, the woman is a robot here! AI love stories are not new to Indian Cinema. We have seen South superstar Rajnikanth’s romantic action-thriller “Enthiran” where a robot falls in love with the girlfriend of the scientist who made him and causes havoc to obtain her. The fact is, artificial intelligence is getting so advanced nowadays that the day is not far when robots are going to have emotions just like us. TBMAUJ does explore the emotional aspect of AI. Moreover, the screenplay is engaging as it’s laden with unpredictability. You will never know what’s going to happen in this impossible love story unless you have watched the entire movie. Even if the initial parts of the screenplay fall flat, the second half and the climax are highly intriguing.

The Bad:

The screenplay is good, but the theme is sick if you ask me! A dark fact about this AI-based family drama is that it supports love between a human and a machine. We are aware of the situation of the modern world where most men who don’t find love resort to interesting solutions for their desires. In TBMAUJ, the female robot SIFRA is nothing but a walking talking doll for our protagonist (played by Shahid Kapoor). Not to forget, the film does have an intense sex scene between the man and the female robot. Reports reveal that the Indian Censor Board had to ask the makers to cut down the sex scene.

Astonishingly, this mindless plot even moves towards the marriage between the man and the female robot. I wonder, how can love be so blind? What are they expecting out of this marriage? Men have to realize that having a robotic wife can leave them with high-voltage shock therapy. A true toxic relationship, indeed! Excuse me for the joke!

The Verdict:

If you leave your logic aside, you will surely find TBMAUJ entertaining. There’s no complexity involved. The film has easy storytelling which people of all ages can enjoy. The backgrounds and visuals in TBMAUJ are stunning and you will enjoy the groovy dance moves of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in some of the tracks.

In a certain instance, the film warns us what AI is capable of doing. It has a dialogue where Kriti Sanon as the robot tells her lover about “burning the world”. This signifies the destructive capability of AI in the future. Quite scary as well as concerning if you ponder upon it.

A fun fact is that “Robo Sapiens”, the crossbreed between a human and a robot, might become a reality soon. In the movie Enthiran, the robot told his maker’s girlfriend that she would be giving birth to the first Robo Sapien on this planet. Will TBMAUJ live up to the robot’s unfulfilled promise that was made in Enthiran? I bet we will get to see that if a sequel comes out!

Check Out Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ) At Your Nearest Theaters: An Impossible Love Story Of A Man And A Robot!