Despicable Me 4 – Home Entertainment Giveaway

Despicable Me 4 brings back Gru, the world’s favorite reformed supervillain, for another wild ride with the Minions. Illumination delivers a new chapter in the wildly popular animated franchise, following the blockbuster success of Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Gru and Lucy welcome a new family member, Gru Jr., but their peaceful life takes a chaotic turn when a new nemesis, Maxime Le Mal, emerges. The Gru family must now go on the run.

Packed with non-stop action and signature Illumination humor, the film features a fresh cast of characters voiced by Joey King, Stephen Colbert, and Chloe Fineman. Chris Renaud directs this latest installment, bringing his signature style to the franchise.

Get ready for more Minion mayhem and Gru’s hilarious antics!