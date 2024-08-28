New Trailer and Poster Released for Halle Berry’s Never Let Go

Lionsgate has unveiled the first trailer and poster for the highly anticipated psychological thriller Never Let Go. This mind-bending film, starring Academy Award® winner Halle Berry, promises to take audiences on a suspenseful and terrifying journey under the visionary direction of Alexandre Aja. Known for his contributions to the horror genre with films like The Hills Have Eyes and Crawl, Aja brings his extraordinary storytelling abilities to this new thriller, which is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Never Let Go Trailer:

A Tale of Survival and Suspense

Never Let Go thrusts audiences into a world where terror lurks just beyond the front door. Halle Berry stars as a mother determined to protect her twin sons from an evil force. This force has overtaken the world outside. The only sanctuary they have is their home, and the protective bond they share as a family. To stay connected at all times, the family literally tethers themselves together with ropes, a physical representation of their need to stay close and never let go.

The tension escalates when one of the boys begins to doubt the reality of the evil force, causing the fragile ties that bind them to unravel. What follows is a harrowing fight for survival as the family confronts their deepest fears. The trailer offers a glimpse into this intense struggle, showcasing Berry’s powerful performance as a mother fighting against an unimaginable horror.

A Stellar Cast and Creative Team

Halle Berry leads a talented cast that includes Percy Daggs IV and Anthony B. Jenkins. The film’s script, penned by KC Coughlin and Ryan Grassby, delivers a gripping narrative that challenges the boundaries of fear and courage. The production team, led by 21 Laps and featuring producers Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Dan Levine, brings a wealth of experience to the project, ensuring a high-quality cinematic experience.

The film also benefits from the involvement of executive producers Halle Berry, Holly Jeter, Daniel Clarke, Emily Morris, Christopher Woodrow, and Connor DiGregorio, whose collective expertise adds depth and authenticity to the production.

Directed by Alexandre Aja, Never Let Go is set to push the limits of the psychological thriller and horror genres.

Never Let Go will be released in theaters soon, so make sure to keep an eye out for what promises to be a chilling and unforgettable cinematic experience.

Director: Alexandre Aja

Writer(s): KC Coughlin & Ryan Grassby

Cast: Halle Berry, Percy Daggs IV, Anthony B. Jenkins

