Interview: Raghav Juyal on ‘Gyaraah Gyaraah’

I recently had the pleasure of interviewing Raghav Juyal, a multifaceted artist known for his roles in both dance and film, about his latest project, ‘Gyaraah Gyaraah.’ We discussed his character, the film’s themes, his career transition from light-hearted roles to intense dramas, and his advice for aspiring artists.

Character and Script Reaction

Raghav’s enthusiasm for his character in ‘Gyaraah Gyaraah‘ was palpable. He shared how the script captivated him, making him question the concept of existence itself. His character navigates a world where the past is gone, the future is yet to come, and the present is continuously rolling, raising existential questions that intrigue Raghav deeply. The combination of crime, thriller, murder mystery, romance, and drama in the script made it a compelling read for him, aligning perfectly with his career aspirations.

Transition to Serious Roles

Known for his background in dance and light-hearted roles, Raghav’s shift to more serious roles like those in ‘Kill‘ and ‘Gyaraah Gyaraah’ has been significant. He mentioned how fans were shocked by his intense performances, but he has worked hard to hone his craft, training extensively with playwrights and coaches. This transition has been well-received, with both his audience and the Indian film industry recognizing his versatility and depth as an actor.

Raghav Juyal on Balancing Personal and Professional Life

Raghav opened up about the challenges of balancing his personal life with his growing career demands. The intense preparation for his roles has limited his time for friends and family, especially in his hometown. However, he emphasized his conscious effort to maintain a balanced life, enjoying activities like trekking and camping whenever possible. Despite the hectic schedule, he cherishes the initial phase of his acting career and the opportunities it brings.

Advice for Aspiring Artists

When asked about advice for young artists, Raghav stressed the importance of individuality and craft. He urged aspiring actors not to imitate others but to accept themselves and work diligently on their skills. In a world where fame can often be unearned, he highlighted the value of having one’s work speak for itself.

Conclusion: Raghav Juyal’s journey from dance to intense film roles is a testament to his dedication and talent. His thoughtful approach to his characters and his career, along with his advice for aspiring artists, showcases his depth as both an actor and an individual. ‘Gyaraah Gyaraah’ promises to be an intriguing watch, driven by Raghav’s compelling performance and the film’s unique blend of genres.