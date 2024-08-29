Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 1: Sauron’s Origins Unveiled

Season 2 of The Rings of Power is here, and it’s coming out swinging like Sauron himself. Episode 1 wastes no time in diving deep into the murky past of the Dark Lord, and boy, is it a ride! If you thought Sauron was always the big bad with orcs eating out of his hand, this episode is about to school you. Turns out, even Sauron had to earn his street cred in Middle-earth—one epic betrayal at a time.

SPOILER WARNING! SPOILERS FOR RINGS OF POWER BELOW

Adar’s Rise and the Rebellious Orcs

Let’s start with Adar. I’ll be honest, I always thought this guy just waltzed in and took command like he was born for it. But as The Lord of the Rings has taught us time and again, things are rarely that simple. Turns out, Adar had to work hard to rise to power, and even the orcs weren’t all about following him at first. Who knew these creatures had such a rebellious streak? It’s fascinating to see how they resisted Sauron, almost killing him before he finally took them down.

That showdown was intense, showcasing Sauron’s tenacity long before he ever got his hands on that infamous Ring of Power. And let’s not forget Adar thinking he’d taken Sauron out for good. Classic villain move—underestimate your opponent and get ready for the plot twist of the century when Sauron shows up alive and kicking. The sheer determination of Sauron to survive is on full display here. It’s gruesome, it’s raw, and it’s hands-down one of the best scenes in the episode.

Sauron’s Evolving Identity

Speaking of twists, how about that reveal of Sauron’s elf-like appearance? This dude’s got layers. He starts off looking like an elf lord—smooth, elegant, and deadly. But then, he gets absolutely wrecked, only to regenerate into something more… human? We get an explanation later on why he looks like a man, but this elf form has got me thinking: Was Sauron originally an elf, or did he just borrow their form to get close to his enemies? Whatever the case, Sauron’s backstory in Rings of Power is a masterclass in villainy—complex, chilling, and utterly captivating.

And let’s talk about his vanishing act. Adar should’ve known better. When Sauron’s body disappeared, that was the time to start worrying. It’s almost like Middle-earth’s version of a horror movie villain—just when you think they’re down for the count, they come back stronger. The eerie resemblance between Sauron and Aragorn in this scene is undeniable. It adds another layer of intrigue, making you wonder if Sauron is just a master at mimicking his foes, or if there’s something deeper going on.

The Rings of Power’s Cinematic Brilliance

Now, let’s take a moment to appreciate the cinematography. Prime Video has really outdone itself this season. The sweeping shots of mountains are giving me serious Fellowship of the Ring vibes. The scene where Sauron is reborn and then heads out on that boat with the humans is pure visual poetry. The choice to focus on Sauron’s story in the first episode sets the tone for what promises to be a darker, more intense season. Prime Video’s Rings of Power Season 2 delivers an epic start, diving deep into Sauron’s origins with stunning visuals and a gripping narrative.

The scene where Sauron gets his hands on that bag with the symbol of the kings of men? Chilling. Seeing the origins of such an iconic piece of The Lord of the Rings lore is something fans will geek out over. And let’s not overlook the fact that Sauron, despite his ruthless nature, almost seems to be giving the old man a warning before robbing him and leaving him to die. It’s a small moment, but it shows that there’s more to Sauron than just pure evil.

Galadriel, Elrond, and the Rings of Power

And what about our old friends Galadriel and Elrond? Their relationship continues to be one of the most fascinating in the series. That horseback riding scene felt like an homage to Liv Tyler’s iconic escape from the Nazgûl in Fellowship of the Ring. It’s beautifully shot, but also serves to remind us of the weight these characters carry. Elrond’s change of heart about Halbrand’s true identity is another highlight. It’s like the dude finally realized keeping secrets isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. And the rings of power—oh man, the allure of these things is real. The rings of power aren’t just jewelry—they’re addictive, corrupting forces that set the stage for a darker Middle-earth.

Elrond’s change of heart about Halbrand’s true identity is another highlight. It’s like the dude finally realized keeping secrets isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. And the rings of power—oh man, the allure of these things is real. Even without wearing them, you can feel their pull, much like the One Ring. This episode does a fantastic job of setting up the rings as something more than just powerful jewelry—they’re addictive, and their power is already starting to corrupt.

A Stellar Start to Season 2

Overall, this episode nails it. Focusing on Sauron right out of the gate was a brilliant move by the creators. He was the standout character of Season 1, and Season 2 is already giving us more of what we crave. The other characters, like Galadriel, Elrond, and The Stranger, also get their moments, but let’s be real—the Sauron scenes are the showstoppers.

And let’s not forget the appearance of Ben Daniels as Círdan the Shipwright. This guy was a force to be reckoned with in Foundation, and seeing him here as the wise elf is a treat. I’m looking forward to seeing how his story unfolds—especially since it seems like he’s got his own agenda when it comes to the rings of power.

Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 1 is a strong opener, setting the stage for what looks to be an epic season. The stakes are higher, the characters are more complex, and the visuals are stunning. Can’t wait to see what Episode 2 has in store! But it’s exciting to know that we’re definitely getting a season 3.

Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 1: Sauron’s Origins Unveiled Acting - 9/10 9/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 10/10 10/10

Plot/Screenplay - 9/10 9/10

Setting/Theme - 10/10 10/10

Watchability - 9/10 9/10

Rewatchability - 9/10 9/10 Overall 9.3/10 9.3/10