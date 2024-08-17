TWISTERS Home Entertainment Giveaway

Twisters is a new chapter in the 1996 blockbuster. From the producers of Jurassic Park, Bourne, and Indiana Jones comes this thrilling adventure. Lee Isaac Chung, director of Minari, brings this story to life. Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos star. They play opposing forces trying to predict and control tornadoes. Edgar-Jones is Kate Carter, a former storm chaser. She’s haunted by a past tornado. Now, she studies storms safely in New York City.

Her friend, Javi, lures her back to the plains. They test a new tracking system. That’s where she meets Tyler Owens. He’s a reckless social media star. Storm season intensifies. Terrifying new tornadoes appear. Kate, Tyler, Javi, and their teams fight for survival. They face multiple storms converging over Oklahoma. The cast includes Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Corenswet, Daryl McCormack, Tunde Adebimpe, Katy O’Brian, Nik Dodani, Kiernan Shipka, and Paul Scheer.