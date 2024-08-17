Contests
Twisters

TWISTERS Home Entertainment Giveaway

By
August 17, 2024
3 min read
In Contests

The summer of Glen Powell continues on home entertainment! You can now have the chance to watch the summer smash hit TWISTERS from the safety of your couch. Packed with bonus features for you to enjoy while Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones face off against the elements.

Twisters

Glenn Powell as Tyler, in Twisters directed by Lee Isaac Chung.

How To Enter the Giveaway:

 

About Twisters

Twisters is a new chapter in the 1996 blockbuster. From the producers of Jurassic Park, Bourne, and Indiana Jones comes this thrilling adventure. Lee Isaac Chung, director of Minari, brings this story to life. Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos star. They play opposing forces trying to predict and control tornadoes. Edgar-Jones is Kate Carter, a former storm chaser. She’s haunted by a past tornado. Now, she studies storms safely in New York City.

Her friend, Javi, lures her back to the plains. They test a new tracking system. That’s where she meets Tyler Owens. He’s a reckless social media star. Storm season intensifies. Terrifying new tornadoes appear. Kate, Tyler, Javi, and their teams fight for survival. They face multiple storms converging over Oklahoma. The cast includes Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Corenswet, Daryl McCormack, Tunde Adebimpe, Katy O’Brian, Nik Dodani, Kiernan Shipka, and Paul Scheer.

Twisters Trailer:

Terms and Conditions

  • Only one entry per person per day is allowed.
  • Winners will be notified via email.
  • Promo codes are valid only at Moviesanywhere.com.
  • See additional terms and conditions.

Twisters

Director: Lee Isaac Chung
Writer(s): Mark L. Smith, Joseph Kosinski
Stars: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane, Harry Hadden-Patton, David Corenswet, Daryl McCormack, Tunde Adebimpe, Katy O’Brian, Nik Dodani, Kiernan Shipka, Paul Scheer
Twisters comes to theaters July 19th,  2024.
Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

 

Share this Story

About

Emmanuel is a Rotten Tomatoes Approved, Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He's contributed to other outlets such as ScreenRant andThe Wrap, and has been featured on television such as MSNBC. Be sure to join the other fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Contact with professional inquiries: [email protected] For The Movie Blog inquiries and advertisement contact: [email protected]
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette
Load More In Contests

Check Also

Marvel Responds to Beau DeMayo’s Firing and Stripped Credit

Beau DeMayo alleges Marvel stripped his credits over a Pride post after being fired for misconduct.

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Powered by The Movie Blog