Horrorists, assemble! If you’ve been craving spine-tingling thrills and chilling tales, 2025 promises to deliver an exceptional lineup of horror films. This year, the horror genre is stepping up its game with a mix of franchise favorites and fresh, terrifying concepts that will leave you peeking from behind your fingers. From supernatural hauntings to psychological thrillers, this list of the top 10 horror movies releasing in 2025 is packed with heart-stopping moments and eerie atmospheres that are sure to keep you up at night. Grab your popcorn, turn off the lights, and get ready to dive into a world of fear and suspense.

The Conjuring 4

The long-running Conjuring franchise is about to reach the finish line with The Conjuring 4. Expected to premiere on 5th September 2025, Conjuring 4 has an unreleased plotline. However, it’s a case that’s going to end with a banger, that’s for sure.

The Monkey

It wouldn’t be a horror movie list, without mentioning the “King of Horror”, Stephen King, and his new adaptation coming on 21st February 2025. Starring Theo James and Elijah Wood, The Monkey is going to make you never look at toys in the moonlight again.

M3GAN 2.0

M3GAN can be the sweetest, kindest AI contraption, but push her buttons the wrong way, and this doll can kill. Releasing on 17th January 2025 and starring Amie Donald, Allison Williams and Ivanna Sakhno, M3GAN 2.0 will redefine the girly companion.

Insidious 6

Blumhouse Productions is bringing Insidious back, with its sixth installment on 29th August 2025. Even though details are still under wraps, the sinister demon may come back knocking on the red door.

SAW XI

Jigsaw is wheeling in his gory death traps in SAW XI. Coming to screens on 27th September 2025, the story is still a mystery, but it’s a fact that every SAW feature has an edge.

The Black Phone 2

Beware of the Grabber on 17th October 2025, because things are about to get gnarly. Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw among others will be reprising their roles in the undetermined plot line.

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2

The sequel of the famous adaptation of the video game of the same name, Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 is coming on 5th December 2025 and this time there’s no room for mistakes. It’s rumored to be more intense, dangerous, and risky.

28 Years Later

Zombies? In France? Starring Cillian Murphy? 28 Years Later is going to be a thrilling ride for sure, as masses of undead zombies plague the city of love. It won’t be so lovely when 20th June rolls around.

The Bride!

Looks like it’s Frankenstein season. After Nosferatu, The Bride! is coming to screens on 3rd October 2025, starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley. The movie is said to be based on the famous science-fiction reincarnated giant and his bride.

The Woman In the Yard

Danielle Deadwyler and Okwui Okpokwasili are starring in an unhinged and chilling feature, The Woman in The Yard. Officially released on 28th March 2025, it’s a story about survival and death-staring right in the eyes of danger when it threatens to take away everything and everyone from you.

Whether they’re new installments in a horror movie franchise, or straight-up new ideas, fresh off the reel, these movies will keep you up at night. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.