Top Ten Aaron Taylor-Johnson Performances

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is no stranger to the spotlight. With his captivating performances and undeniable charisma, all wrapped up in that smooth accent, he’s quickly becoming a favorite among fans and directors alike. Taylor-Johnson is set to star in several highly anticipated films, including Robert Eggers’s Nosferatu (2024), Kraven The Hunter (2024), and the zombie apocalypse film 28 Years Later (2025).

But that’s not all—rumors are swirling that Taylor-Johnson might bring his native swagger to the legendary role of James Bond. Will he join the ranks of actors who’ve donned the iconic 007 tux? We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, if you’re craving some classic ATJ action, here are a few must-watch films:

Kick-Ass (2010)

Taylor-Johnson burst onto the scene as Dave Lizewski in Kick-Ass. He’s sporty, stealthy, and refreshingly funny in this action-packed film that put him on the map.

Joe Wright couldn’t have picked a better actor to play the Russian officer, Count Vronsky. Taylor-Johnson’s character spewed emotions and the conflicting waves of passion and conscience perfectly.

Taylor-Johnson even blessed the MCU with his role as Quicksilver. He depicted the comic book character to the T, being the most realistic portrayal of Pietro Maximoff ever.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson won a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as a grifter in Tom Ford’s neo-noir thriller. His character adds the perfect amount of eeriness, mystery, and intrigue.

Playing the co-lead vocalist of Britain’s sensational band, The Beatles, Aaron Taylor-Johnson did justice to John Lennon’s role in Nowhere Boy. Taylor-Johnson portrays the complicated, melodic singer with suave and conviction.

Rom-coms and Aaron Taylor-Johnson was a combination you didn’t know you needed. Starring as the main love interest, Taylor-Johnson showed his adorable side with adolescent charm.

Monster films can go two ways. They are either amazing or they’re predictable. Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s role of Lieutenant Ford Brody was invigorating and his captivating charm added a lot to the feature.

Portraying Sir James Douglas, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has ditched perfection and is seen wielding a sword in full beast mode.

Savages was a very different film for Aaron Taylor-Johnson. His eccentric role as a pot dealer takes a twisted turn in the action-thriller and he proves himself to be a versatile actor.

Although he appeared towards the end, Aaron Taylor-Johnson tied Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in a full circle with his commanding and not-funny-business presence. It made the film even more entertaining.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is nowhere near saying goodbye to 2024 without staring at some amazing movies. Netizens are jumping off their seats to see what this English actor has in store for them. Guess we have to wait.