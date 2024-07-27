Top Action-Comedy Movies to Watch If You Loved Deadpool & Wolverine

Action and comedy go together like peanut butter and jelly. The combination is equal parts thrilling and hilarious. If you loved Deadpool & Wolverine, then these movies might be worth adding to your watchlist.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

If the blonde-haired, hammer-wielding Thor is your favorite superhero, then you’ll love Thor: Ragnarok. It’s packed with action and has a layer of thrill, and Cate Blanchett stars as the villain. What’s not to love?

Suicide Squad (2016)

Margot Robbie as an ex-con-turned-superhero? Suicide Squad will give you all the chuckles and a dose of mystery in one sitting. It has that Deadpool and Wolverine vibe with quirky and comedic day-savers.

The Incredibles (2004)

A family movie with a healthy sprinkle of action, The Incredibles will be your go-to, if you’re looking for a wholesome, but classic superhero movie. The best part? Every member of the Incredible family is a villain-fighting hero.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

The Guardians of the Galaxy has superheroes (or criminals-turned-heroes) in all shapes, sizes, skin colors, and breeds. Hey, there’s no discrimination when a villain’s on the loose, and everyone has to join forces to put an end to evil for good.

Shazam! (2019)

What if Superman was struck by a lightning bolt? You’d get Billy from Shazam! A misunderstood human-turned-superhero who has to fight against evil, while searching for his long-lost family. It’s an enjoyable flick when you want a good laugh and action. So powerful that you’ll get knocked off your seat.

Mystery Men (1999)

If you fail once, try and try again. However, when you’re a group of rookie superheroes, there’s little room for mistakes. This late 90’s film will give you that dose of nostalgia, action, and humor, all in one.

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

A superhero doesn’t have time for house arrest, especially when duty calls. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily make the perfect superhero and arthropod duo, as they fight villains while keeping comedy at the forefront.

Spiderman: Homecoming (2017)

If you want a crash course in multitasking, then Spiderman: Homecoming will leave you in awe. If Peter Parker is out swinging from rooftop to rooftop, while managing high school, you can tackle your to-do list too.

The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

Combine children’s favorite toy and the mysterious savior of Gotham City and you have The Lego Batman Movie. It’s as entertaining and addictive as Legos and you’ll want to stay glued to your seat till the last minute.

Kick-Ass (2010)

Everyone has a favorite superhero and Kick-Ass is here to make you relive those childhood comic book moments. It’s a hilarious blend of action and imagination, with an intertwining of jaw-dropping and awesome stunts. So, are you ready to kick some butt? Because Kick-Ass will give you an adrenaline rush like nothing else.

Whether it’s animated or live-action, these movies will cure those Deadpool and Wolverine withdrawals.