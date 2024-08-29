Netflix is back at it again, bringing the Terminator franchise into the world of anime with Terminator Zero. Set to debut on August 29—right on Judgment Day, no less—this series is bound to stir up some mixed feelings among fans. On the surface, it’s a typical Terminator tale with all the familiar beats we’ve come to expect. But does this new format breathe life into the machine, or are we just witnessing another inevitable Judgement Day?

A Familiar Storyline with a New Coat of Paint

At first glance, Terminator Zero seems like your standard anime fare. You’ve got your time-traveling warrior, your evil AI hell-bent on wiping out humanity, and, of course, a scientist whose work could change the course of the future. If you’ve seen any Terminator film before, Terminator Zero will feel like slipping into a well-worn leather jacket. The series plays it safe by sticking close to the core elements that made the original films iconic.

We’ve got a resistance fighter from the future, a doomsday AI, and, of course, the titular terminator causing chaos across timelines. Sounds familiar, right? That’s because Terminator Zero is essentially a reimagining of the classic story we’ve come to know, just animated and set in Japan. Sounds like a rehash of the original Terminator story, right? Well, yes and no.

And don’t let that deter you. The change in setting from the gritty streets of Los Angeles to the bustling and neon-lit landscapes of Japan adds a unique flavor to the series. We finally get to see how Judgment Day impacted other parts of the world, and let’s just say, it’s not pretty. However, the show also lulls you into a false sense of familiarity before slowly unraveling new concepts that make the series stand out in its own right.

The series centers around Malcolm Lee (Andre Holland), a scientist in Japan who’s developed an AI program called Kokoro (voiced by Rosario Dawson). Skynet, feeling a bit threatened by the competition, sends a Terminator back in time to eliminate Lee and his family. Enter Eiko (Sonoya Mizuno), a resistance fighter from 2022 Japan, who arrives just in time to protect Lee and, by extension, the future of humanity. If this setup gives you flashbacks to Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Miles Dyson’s ill-fated attempt to save the world, you’re not alone. But here’s where things get interesting.

New AI, Same Old Judgment Day?

The series introduces a new AI named Kokoro, designed to rival Skynet. The philosophical debates between Lee and Kokoro are some of the series’ highlights, diving deep into what it means to be human and whether humanity is even worth saving. The show does a fantastic job of using these discussions to lull you into a sense of familiarity before dropping some major twists. Kokoro has it has its own agenda, and seeing Kokoro’s rise to power is both wild and strangely captivating. It’s a reminder that in the world of Terminator, there’s always room for one more twist.

Character Designs: Familiar Faces, Unfamiliar Looks

One of the more curious aspects of Terminator Zero is the character design, particularly for the character Lee, the show’s version of T2’s Miles Dyson. It’s a bit jarring, to say the least. Imagine Miles Dyson, but as a very tan Japanese man—it’s a choice that might leave you scratching your head, but it’s also a reminder that this isn’t your typical Terminator story. While it’s not a deal-breaker, it does feel like a missed opportunity to add some much-needed diversity to the cast. There’s an explanation but it will leave some folks scratching their heads at first glance.

And where are John and Sarah Connor, you ask? Well, don’t hold your breath. They’re nowhere to be seen in this series, which could be a disappointment for die-hard fans. But the absence of these characters allows Terminator Zero to focus on new dynamics, especially with its lead, Misaki—a badass resistance fighter who could go toe-to-toe with any Terminator, all while taking barely a scratch.

A Return to Form for the Terminators

In terms of the terminators themselves, Terminator Zero opts for a back-to-basics approach. The T-800s are just as cold-hearted and menacing as ever, sticking to their mission without any unnecessary upgrades or gimmicks. These are the terminators we’ve grown to fear—ruthless, unyielding, and seeing the world in stark shades of black and white.

If there’s one thing that might test your patience with Terminator Zero, it’s the pacing. The first few episodes crawl at a snail’s pace, almost to the point of frustration. It’s like waiting for a delayed train—you know it’s coming, but the wait is agonizing. But hang in there because once the series picks up, especially in the last few episodes, it delivers twists and turns that not only justify the wait but also breathe new life into the Terminator mythos.

Final Thoughts: A Worthy Addition to the Franchise

Terminator Zero is at its best when it leans into what made the original movies great—high-stakes action, complex characters, and a story that keeps you guessing. At first glance, Terminator Zero might seem like a rehash of the same old story, but if you’re willing to stick with it, you’ll find a series that’s brave enough to try something new within the confines of a familiar narrative. Terminator Zero might not rewrite the rules of the franchise, but it’s a solid addition that will leave you curious about what comes next. And with Netflix behind the wheel, who knows where this time-traveling adventure could take us next?

Yes, there are moments where it feels like a direct remake of the original film, but just when you think you’ve seen it all before, the series throws in a curveball. The show’s slow burn may test your patience, but the payoff is worth it, offering a fresh take on the Terminator saga that’s both nostalgic and innovative. The last two episodes, in particular, are full of surprises that not only justify the journey but also set the stage for what could be an exciting new chapter in the Terminator saga.

So, is Terminator Zero worth your time? Terminator Zero breathes new life into a beloved franchise with a thrilling mix of nostalgic callbacks and innovative storytelling. With its unique setting and fresh characters, it not only honors the legacy of the original films but also paves the way for a bold new chapter in the Terminator saga. Fans of both anime and the Terminator universe will find this a must-watch event that promises to keep them on the edge of their seats until the very last moment.

