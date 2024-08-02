Top 5 Upcoming Marvel Projects Releasing In 2024

The Marvel Universe isn’t done with 2024 superhero releases just yet. If you’re craving more from the MCU, then here are 5 brand-new upcoming Marvel releases that people are anxiously waiting for.

1. Venom: The Last Dance

Spiderman’s dark alter-ego is set to make his final appearance on October 25th. Venom: The Last Dance is the third and most probably the last installment in the Venom franchise. Soon the anything-but-uneventful adventures of Eddie and Venom will come to an end.

The title suggests it might be the last thrill for either Eddie or Venom, hinting at a significant change. Starring Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, and Stephen Graham among others, Venom: The Last Dance is expected to have a crossover/multiverse plot. As it intertwines with Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Venom: The Last Dance will dabble more into Venom’s world. The possible danger the duo is in when a shady government organization gets its hands on the symbiotes.

2. Kraven The Hunter

SpiderVerse appears to be a major theme in 2024! One of the most notorious villains of the SpiderVerse, Kraven, is coming to grace the screens with his grizzly presence. The upcoming flick, Kraven the Hunter, releases on December 13th and stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe, Christopher Abbott, and Alessandro Nivola. Kraven has the potential to become a franchise of its own. While plot details remain under wraps, Kraven evolving into an anti-hero would be an exciting addition to the upcoming Marvel Universe.

3. Eyes of Wakanda

A Black Panther spin-off with notes of Marvel? Marvel fans can sign themselves up for the release of the MCU series, Eyes of Wakanda. The animated series, releasing on Disney+, coming in 2024, is going to dive into how the characters will bleed into the Marvel Universe. However, only time will tell how that’ll happen. For now, there haven’t been any updates on the voice actors, the characters, or even the release date.

4. Agatha: All Along

Another spin-off series, based on WandaVision, Agatha: All Along is coming to screens with its first two episodes on September 18th on Disney+. It stars an array of actors like Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Maria Dizzia, and Sasheer Zamata among others. Agatha: All Along will have you set for the spooky upcoming Marvel Halloween season.

5. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spiderman

An animated mini-series revolving around Peter Parker’s story from the start? Well, that’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spiderman for you. Part of MCU’s Phase Five, the first season of the series is set to be released sometime in 2024 on Disney+. The series stars Hudson Thames, Eugene Byrd, Kari Wahlgren, and Hugh Dancy among others.

Whether you’re bored of re-watching all of the existing MCU flicks or you just want to spend the remainder of 2024 in your superhero era, these upcoming Marvel releases have you covered.

Happy Watching!